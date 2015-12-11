Brits Lead Golden Globes Nominations But Who's Been Snubbed?

Eddie Redmayne is among the stars flying the flag for the U.K in the lead up to the 72nd annual awards ceremony, but which stars didn't make the cut?

He won the Golden Globe for Best Actor last year before going onto take Oscar victory for his role in 'The Theory Of Everything'. Now Eddie looks set to do it again with his latest film 'The Danish Girl' which has seen him nominated for 'Best Actor In A Motion Picture' at this year's ceremony.

The 33-year-old actor will be is pitted against Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Bryan Cranston (Trumbo), Will Smith (Concussion) and German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs).

Meanwhile, English actresses Kate Winslet and Dame Helen Mirren have been named in the 'Best Supporting Actress In A Drama' category, along with Maggie Smith who has been given a nod for 'The Lady in the Van'.

It's not just the big screen that have seen Brits taking an early lead, as U.K stars are ruling in the TV categories too!

Both Idris Elba and Mark Rylance are nominated in television and film categories. Rylance has been recognised for his roles in 'Wolf Hall' and Steven Spielberg's 'Bridge Of Spies', while Elba's performances in 'Luther' and 'Beasts of No Nation' are shortlisted.

Damian Lewis has also been named for 'Wolf Hall', while Joanne Froggett (Downton Abbey) and David Oyelowo (Nightingale) are also up for prizes. What's more Sir Patrick Stewart has also been nominated for his television show 'Blunt Talk'!

Come on Brits!

Who Was Snubbed At The Golden Globes 2016?

It wasn't happy news for everyone, as there were a number of notable absences from this year's list of nominations.

1. Johnny Depp

He's been considered an Oscar frontrunner for 'Black Mass', but despite his transformative performance as Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger Johnny Depp still didn't make the shortlist for 'Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama' category.

2. Michael Caine and Sir Ian McKellen

How can you miss these legends off the list?! They both had well-received performances in their respective movies in 'Youth' and 'Mr Holmes'.

3. Charlize Theron

The actress' tough girl persona in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' isn't recognised despite the film picking up two other nominations.

4. Tom Hardy

After starring in cinematic epic 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and his stellar efforts opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Revenant' we thought he'd at least get a mention!

Full List Of Golden Globes 2016 Nominations:

Actor in a motion picture, drama

Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"

Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Danish Girl"

Will Smith, "Concussion"

Actress in a motion picture, drama

Cate Blanchett, "Carol"

Brie Larson, "Room"

Rooney Mara, "Carol"

Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"

Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"

Actor in a motion picture, comedy

Christian Bale, "The Big Short"

Steve Carell, "The Big Short"

Matt Damon, "The Martian"

Al Pacino, "Danny Collins"

Mark Ruffalo, "Infinitely Polar Bear"

Actress in a motion picture, comedy

Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"

Melissa McCarthy, "Spy"

Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck"

Maggie Smith, "The Lady in the Van"

Lily Tomlin, "Grandma"

Actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Jane Fonda, "Youth"

Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"

Helen Mirren, "Trumbo"

Alicia Vikander, "Ex Machina"

Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"

Actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Paul Dano, "Love & Mercy"

Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"

Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"

Michael Shannon, "99 Homes"

Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"

Motion picture, drama

"Carol"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

"The Revenant" "Room"

"Spotlight"

Motion picture, comedy

"The Big Short"

"Joy"

"The Martian"

"Spy"

"Trainwreck"

Actress in a TV series, comedy

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Scream Queens"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Eva Green, "Penny Dreadful"

Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Actor in a TV series, drama

Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Wagner Moura, "Narcos"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Actor in a TV series, comedy

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Gael García Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"

Rob Lowe, "The Grinder"

Patrick Stewart, "Blunt Talk"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

TV series, drama

"Empire"

"Game of Thrones"

"Mr. Robot"

"Narcos"

"Outlander"

TV series, comedy

"Casual"

"Mozart in the Jungle"

"Orange Is the New Black"

"Silicon Valley"

"Transparent"

"veep"