Maura Higgins stuns at the Golden Globes alongside JLo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more

Maura Higgins has cemeted herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (11 January). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The stars turned out in force for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Maura Higgins cemented herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (January 11) at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

The Love Island USA presenter, 35, wore a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress to pose for photographers at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Maura, who found fame on Love Island UK, is currently starring on The Traitors US.

She joined a host of famous faces to celebrate the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, including Charli XCX, Emma Stone, Pamela Anderson, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence.

Scroll down for the best celebrity looks from the 2026 red carpet:

Maura Higgins in MarMar Halim. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Lawrence in a sheer design by Givenchy’s Sarah Burton. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez in custom Chanel. Picture: Getty

Charlie XCX in Saint Laurent. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Lopez in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande in custom Vivienne Westwood Couture. Picture: Getty

Amanda Seyfried in Versace. Picture: Getty

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli. Picture: Getty

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent. Picture: Getty

Pamela Anderson in Ferragamo. Picture: Getty

Zoe Kravitz in custom Saint Laurent. Picture: Getty

Jenna Ortega in Dilara Fındıkoğlu. Picture: Getty

Elle Fanning in Gucci. Picture: Getty