Maura Higgins stuns at the Golden Globes alongside JLo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more
12 January 2026, 12:22
The stars turned out in force for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
Maura Higgins cemented herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (January 11) at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
The Love Island USA presenter, 35, wore a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress to pose for photographers at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Maura, who found fame on Love Island UK, is currently starring on The Traitors US.
She joined a host of famous faces to celebrate the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, including Charli XCX, Emma Stone, Pamela Anderson, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence.
Scroll down for the best celebrity looks from the 2026 red carpet: