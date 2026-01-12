Maura Higgins stuns at the Golden Globes alongside JLo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more

12 January 2026, 12:22

Maura Higgins has cemeted herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (11 January)
Maura Higgins has cemeted herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (11 January). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The stars turned out in force for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maura Higgins cemented herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (January 11) at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

The Love Island USA presenter, 35, wore a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress to pose for photographers at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Maura, who found fame on Love Island UK, is currently starring on The Traitors US.

She joined a host of famous faces to celebrate the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, including Charli XCX, Emma Stone, Pamela Anderson, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence.

Scroll down for the best celebrity looks from the 2026 red carpet:

Maura Higgins in a dress by MarMar Halim.
Maura Higgins in MarMar Halim. Picture: Getty
Jennifer Lawrence wore a sheer design by Givenchy’s Sarah Burton.
Jennifer Lawrence in a sheer design by Givenchy’s Sarah Burton. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez in custom Chanel
Selena Gomez in custom Chanel. Picture: Getty
Charlie XCX in Saint Laurent.
Charlie XCX in Saint Laurent. Picture: Getty
Jennifer Lopez in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer
Jennifer Lopez in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer. Picture: Getty
Ariana Grande in custom Vivienne Westwood Couture
Ariana Grande in custom Vivienne Westwood Couture. Picture: Getty
Amanda Seyfried in Versace
Amanda Seyfried in Versace. Picture: Getty
Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli
Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli. Picture: Getty
Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton
Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton. Picture: Getty
Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent
Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent. Picture: Getty
Pamela Anderson in Ferragamo
Pamela Anderson in Ferragamo. Picture: Getty
Zoe Kravitz in custom Saint Laurent
Zoe Kravitz in custom Saint Laurent. Picture: Getty
Jenna Ortega in Dilara Fındıkoğlu
Jenna Ortega in Dilara Fındıkoğlu. Picture: Getty
Elle Fanning in Gucci
Elle Fanning in Gucci. Picture: Getty
Leighton Meester in a dress by Miu Miu.
Leighton Meester in Miu Miu. Picture: Getty

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

People We Meet On Vacation is Netflix's hottest new movie

Here’s the People We Meet On Vacation cast and why you recognise them

Netflix

Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Calum Best reveals mum Angie has cancer and launches GoFundMe account

The Princess of Wales has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message reflecting on the comfort she has found in nature throughout her cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares very personal 44th birthday message

Bradley Cooper has finally weighed in on the ongoing rumors about his changing appearance.

Bradley Cooper finally breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year

Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have been spotted filming together for the first time in years

One Direction members finally reunite as filming for new Netflix show begins

TV & Movies

Leona Lewis marked the end of her debut Las Vegas residency with a moment she says she’ll “never forget”, performing alongside her three-year-old daughter, Carmel.

Leona Lewis will 'never forget this moment' as she brings daughter on stage in Las Vegas

Music

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop four early bombshells - here's who they are

Love Island

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck, a topic she rarely addresses publicly.

Jennifer Garner makes rare admission about 'hard' Ben Affleck divorce

Love Island All Stars has confirmed their first twist of the series

Love Island All Stars 2026 reveals first twist of the series

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Fans are already asking questions about Clarkson's Farm series six.

Clarkson’s Farm series 6: Filming, cast and release date rumours revealed

TV & Movies

The former Love Island contestant and the singer, who began dating just 10 months ago before going Instagram official last summer, are reportedly more in love than ever.

Why everyone thinks Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are getting married

Jeremy Clarkson has shed three stone thanks to the weight loss drug Mounjaro, but the presenter says the results have come with some surprising side effects.

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, shares uncomfortable side effect of ‘astonishing’ weight loss jab

The Traitors fans are convinced they’ve finally found proof that two of this year’s Faithfuls knew each other before filming began

Traitors shock as photo of Ross and Ellie emerges months before show

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars lineup revealed as 2026 cast confirmed

Boyzone are reuniting once again

Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

Details of Gordon's father-of-the-bride speech have been revealed.

Gordon Ramsay's wedding speech revealed following daughter Holly's nuptials

Fans went wild for Jason Orange's shock appearance in the series.

First look at Take That documentary as Jason Orange shocks fans with surprise appearance

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series

The Traitors family tree theory has exploded - are the entire cast connected?

The Traitors

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The Traitors revealed Fiona as the secret traitor for 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Fiona Hughes? Age, where she's from, job and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitor's star Harriet is a famous crime novel writer

The Traitors's Harriet Tyce has written some really popular crime novels

The Traitors

Stephen Libby is the traitor winning over audiences in 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Stephen? Age, job, partner and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has her sights on the prize fund

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Rachel? Age, job, husband and game strategy revealed

The Traitors