The Goo Goo Dolls set for No 1?

The X-Factor effect looks set to have a major impact on this Sunday's Vodafone Big Top 40.

The Goo Goo Dolls track Iris went to the top of the iTunes chart on Wednesday - just days after Frankie Cocozza performed the song on the show.



Iris has climbed above the likes of Maroon 5, Olly Murs and James Morrison.



Two weeks ago it was the turn of Damien Rice's 'Cannonball' to go top 10 after it was covered by 23-year-old Welsh maths teacher John Adams.

Cocozza is now at the judges houses stage after impressing Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland, Louis Walsh and Tulisa.