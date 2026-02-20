Gordon Ramsay facts: Age, wife, children, career, net worth and more revealed

Gordon Ramsay has built a culinary empire and glittering showbiz career. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Who is Gordon Ramsay's wife? How many children does he have? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the outspoken celebrity chef.

Gordon Ramsay is a critically-acclimated celebrity chef best known for his fiery temper, which rears its head on hit TV shows from Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares to The F Word.

The internationally-renowned star, who's at the top of his game in the world of fine dining, holds an incredible seven Michelin stars and has put his name to successful restaurants all over the globe.

Away from the heat of the kitchen, he and his wife Tana have a huge tight-knit family and a circle of A-list friends, along with their dogs, cats and tortoise.

Now, as fans get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his personal life for the Netflix docuseries Being Gordon Ramsay, we lay out everything you need to know about the hot-headed chef.

His hot-tempered personality catapulted him into the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Who is Gordon Ramsay?

Age: 59 (born 8th Nov 1966)

From: Johnstone, just outside of Glasgow, Scotland

Instagram: @gordongram

Gordon Ramsay may come from humble beginnings, but the no-nonsense star has had a seriously impressive career so far.

He's built an empire as a chef, restauranteur, and TV host, and is known worldwide for his passionate personality, love of expletives and maintaining three Michelin stars – one of only four UK chefs to do so.

Owning a string of business across the globe, from Las Vegas and Versailles to Dubai and China, Gordon's become one of the most decorated and notable chefs in the culinary world.

Away from the pass, the celebrity powerhouse also has a glittering TV career and a tight-knit family to support him.

The celebrity chef married Tana in 1996. Picture: Getty

Who is Gordon Ramsay's wife?

Gordon Ramsay is married to his beloved wife of 30 years, Tana Ramsay.

The couple met at a New Year’s Eve party in the early 90s, although both of them were dating other people at the time, sparking a whirlwind romance that stood the test of time.

They tied the knot in a romantic winter wedding on 21st December 1996 and shortly after, decided to start a family.

Tana, 51, is originally from South London and worked as a Montessori teacher before she and Gordon welcomed their first child, Megan, into the world in 1998.

Now, as a mum-of-six, she has plenty on her plate, although still finds time to cook, bake and author cookbooks, including Tana Ramsay’s Family Kitchen (2006), Tana Ramsay’s Real Family Food (2007), Tana’s Kitchen Secrets (2010), and I Love to Bake (2011).

She's made appearances on Gordon's hit show Hell's Kitchen, along with Masterchef and Market Kitchen, and spends her free time with close celebrity pals like Victoria Beckham, with whom she's been famously close with for years.

Gordon shares six children with his wife Tana. Picture: Instagram/@tanaramsay

How many children does Gordon Ramsay have?

Proud dad Gordon Ramsay shares six children with wife Tana.

There's a 25-year age gap between their oldest and youngest, as the Ramsay kids range from two to 27.

The celebrity couple have three sons and three daughters – Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and Jesse, two.

A self-confessed "softie" around his brood, he told People magazine in 2023: "The kids have brought the most emotion out of me."

The couple's youngest children are sons Oscar, six, and Jesse, two. Picture: Instagram/@tanaramsay

What is Gordon Ramsay's net worth?

Gordon Ramsay is sitting on a fortune thanks to his glittering career.

He's estimated to be worth a whopping £162million ($220million).

How many restaurants and Michelin stars does Gordon Ramsay have?

Gordon's incredible career has spanned over 40 years so far, and he's showing no signs of stopping.

Despite initially wanting to become a professional footballer, his childhood dreams were dashed following an injury, which forced him to change direction.

Soon after, he completed a course in hotel management and got his first job in the culinary world as a commis chef at the Wroxton House Hotel in Banbury.

But Gordon was destined for bigger and better things and by 30 years old, he had relocated to London to manage restaurant Aubergine and already had two Michelin stars under his belt.

In 1998, he began building his worldwide empire and set up Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which went on to achieve three Michelin stars – the longest-running establishment to hold this award.

Along with his three stars in Chelsea, Gordon also holds a Michelin star at his other London restaurant, Pétrus in Knightsbridge.

To add to his UK awards, he holds two stars at Le Pressoir d'Argent in Bordeaux, France, and one star at Gordon Ramsay au Trianon in Versailles, France.

In his career, he's opened restaurants all over the world, including America, China, Singapore, France and Dubai.

In the UK alone, Gordon has establishments in major cities from London and Manchester to Edinburgh, including iconic hotspots Lucky Cat, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, Bread Street Kitchen, Heddon Street Kitchen, Street Pizza and Street Burger.

During his 40-year career, he's trained with world’s leading chefs from Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White to Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon – and now he's become one.

His successful TV shows include Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares. Picture: Alamy

What TV shows has Gordon Ramsay starred in?

Despite his frankly jaw-dropping culinary career, Gordon Ramsay shot to stardom in showbiz when he unleashed his personality on TV.

His straight-talking, brash approach and fiery temper meant he was impossible not to watch as he rammed his harsh opinions down his shell-shocked contestants' throats.

The Scottish-born star's had four top-rated FOX shows, airing across over 200 territories worldwide, and is a household name in both the UK and US.

The celebrity chef's long list of TV shows include Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef USA, The F-Word, Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Hotel Hell, Boiling Point, Future Food Stars and Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip.