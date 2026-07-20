Gordon Ramsay ends decades-long feud as he reunites with chef who 'reduced him to tears'

20 July 2026, 11:45

Gordon Ramsay has proved even the fiercest kitchen battles can be settled, as he reunites with the chef who once pushed him to breaking point.
Gordon Ramsay has proved even the fiercest kitchen battles can be settled, as he reunites with the chef who once pushed him to breaking point. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The famously fiery chef appears to be mellowing with age as he prepares to become a first-time grandad and puts old rivalries behind him.

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Gordon Ramsay has proved even the fiercest kitchen battles can be settled, as he reunites with the chef who once pushed him to breaking point, while entering a new chapter of his life as a first-time grandfather.

The Hell’s Kitchen star, who turns 60 later this year, was spotted outside a restaurant in Mayfair as he embraced former mentor and rival Marco Pierre White while filming their upcoming series alongside fellow chef Heston Blumenthal.

The reunion marks a remarkable turnaround in a relationship that has been one of the most talked-about feuds in the food world.

The reunion between Gordon and Marco (pictured) marks a remarkable turnaround in a relationship that has been one of the most talked-about feuds in the food world.
The reunion between Gordon and Marco (pictured) marks a remarkable turnaround in a relationship that has been one of the most talked-about feuds in the food world. Picture: Getty

Gordon famously worked under Marco at his Michelin-starred restaurant Harveys in Wandsworth during the early stages of his career, later describing the experience as one where he "cried in the kitchen" and “went to hell and back” working 18-hour days, six days a week.

But decades of rivalry now appear to have been replaced by mutual respect, with the pair seen laughing and filming together as they prepare to bring their culinary worlds back to screens.

In 2025, the Hell's Kitchen star reunited professionally with fellow chef Marcus Wareing after their long-running fallout, announcing they would be working together again on a TV programme.

That dispute had dated back to 2008 and was widely regarded as another of British television's biggest culinary feuds.

While Gordon's renewed friendship with Marcus surprised many fans, his latest collaboration with Marco may prove even more unexpected given the history between the former mentor and his protégé.

Gordon famously worked under Marco during the early stages of his career (pictured in 2001)
Gordon famously worked under Marco during the early stages of his career (pictured in 2001). Picture: Getty
Gordon later described the experience of working for Marco (pictured) as one where he "cried in the kitchen" and “went to hell and back” working 18-hour days, six days a week.
Gordon later described the experience of working for Marco (pictured) as one where he "cried in the kitchen" and “went to hell and back” working 18-hour days, six days a week. Picture: Getty

Joining them is Heston Blumenthal, whose innovative approach to fine dining helped redefine British cuisine during the 1990s and 2000s.

Together, the three chefs are regarded as some of the country's most influential culinary figures, each helping to transform the international reputation of British restaurants.

The surprising reconciliations come as Gordon appears to be embracing a gentler side of himself as he gears up to become a grandfather.

The famously fiery chef recently admitted he is feeling “secretly petrified” about his first grandchild, after daughter Holly Ramsay announced she is expecting her first child with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Earlier this year, the Hell's Kitchen star reunited professionally with fellow chef Marcus Wareing (pictured) after their long-running fallout.
In 2025, the Hell's Kitchen star reunited professionally with fellow chef Marcus Wareing (pictured) after their long-running fallout. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Gary Lineker’s podcast The Rest Is Football, Gordon joked that he was unsure how useful he would be once the baby arrives.

“I am secretly petrified because until they can talk and communicate with you, you can’t do much, we’re not going to f****** breastfeed, are we?” he said.

Despite his nerves, Gordon has made no secret of his excitement at becoming “Grandad Gordon”, describing himself as “very overexcited” about welcoming the new arrival.

Gordon admitted he is feeling “secretly petrified” about his first grandchild, after daughter Holly Ramsay (right) announced she is expecting her first child with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.
Gordon admitted he is feeling “secretly petrified” about his first grandchild, after daughter Holly Ramsay (right) announced she is expecting her first child with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. Picture: Getty

Holly revealed she and Adam are expecting a baby girl in December, sharing the news alongside photographs of her growing bump.

Gordon was among the first to celebrate, writing: “Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad ❤️. I’m going to be a very overexcited Grandad especially this Christmas.”

The milestone marks another emotional moment for the chef, who has often spoken about the importance of family.

Gordon and wife Tana share six children — Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse James — and he has previously admitted that watching his daughters grow up has been one of the most moving experiences of his life.

KSI's reaction to Gordon Ramsay trying Prime is gold

At Holly and Adam’s wedding reception last year, Gordon opened up about the emotion of seeing his daughter walk down the aisle.

“It’s tough, honestly,” he said. “Being the dad with three daughters, you dream of that moment and that moment arrives and you’re just like a hot mess.”

The chef has also formed a close bond with Adam since the Olympic swimmer married into the Ramsay family, revealing earlier this year that Adam now affectionately calls him “Dad”.

“He messaged me and said, ‘Hey dad, what have you got? Hey dad, are you around later?’ And it’s just like, ‘Oh my God’. Incredible.”

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