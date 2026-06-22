Gordon Ramsay reacts as daughter Holly announces first pregnancy with Adam Peaty

22 June 2026, 15:39

Gordon Ramsay is preparing for an exciting new chapter after his daughter Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.
Gordon Ramsay is preparing for an exciting new chapter after his daughter Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The celebrity chef said he'll be an "over excited Grandad" after Holly and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty announced they're expecting a baby girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gordon Ramsay is preparing for an exciting new chapter after his daughter Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

The couple shared their pregnancy news on social media on Sunday (June 21), revealing they are expecting a baby girl later this year.

Posting a photograph of themselves embracing in their garden, Holly cradled her growing baby bump while wearing an open shirt over a Calvin Klein sports bra.

Alongside the image, Holly wrote: "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can't wait to meet our baby girl."

The announcement was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages, including an emotional response from celebrity chef Gordon, who admitted he is already looking forward to becoming a grandfather.

"Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad. I'm going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas," he commented.

Family friend Victoria Beckham also celebrated the news, writing: "Congratulations!" followed by several heart emojis.

"Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad. I&squot;m going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas,"Grdon Ramsay commented.
"Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad. I'm going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas,"Grdon Ramsay commented. Picture: Instagram/GordonRamsay

Other followers were equally thrilled, with one person commenting: "OMG THE BEST NEWS! So happy for you Holly!!!" while another joked: "100% the Olympic Champ 2044. HUGE CONGRATULATIONS."

The baby will be Holly's first child, while Olympic swimmer Adam is already a father to five-year-old son George, whom he shares with former partner Eirianedd Munro.

The happy announcement comes just weeks after Holly spoke about her hopes of having a large family of her own.

Holly Ramsay (right) shared her pregnancy news on social media over the weekend, with her dad Gordon (left) reacting with joy.
Holly Ramsay (right) shared her pregnancy news on social media over the weekend, with her dad Gordon (left) reacting with joy. Picture: Getty

Growing up as one of six children, the model previously revealed she would love to recreate a similar family dynamic in the future.

"Growing up with the blessing of so many siblings has been so fun. It's five extra best friends built in, so I would love that one day," she said in an interview with HELLO!.

Holly and Adam married in 2025, but their wedding was overshadowed by a public family dispute involving members of Adam's family.

Following the public comments, Holly and Adam released a joint statement explaining there was an ongoing police investigation and asking for privacy.

Gordon Ramsay reveals his wife Tana is 'desperate' for one more baby

The couple also said Adam's sister Bethany, who served as a bridesmaid at their wedding, had been targeted, prompting them to avoid discussing the situation publicly.

Despite the challenges surrounding their wedding, Holly and Adam have continued to share milestones from married life with fans, and their latest announcement marks another major moment for the couple.

The pair, who have frequently spoken about their excitement for the future together, are now preparing to welcome their daughter in December.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

James Bourne has spoken publicly for the first time since stepping away from Busted's headline tour last year.

James Bourne breaks silence after quitting Busted tour over major health concerns

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about what she believes may have been postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague shares heartbreaking postpartum admission as she talks more children

Here's everything we know so far about Season 6 of Clarkson's Farm.

Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 6? Here's everything we know

Jeremy described himself as "without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man" after receiving the all-clear following treatment.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence with huge health update after 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis

A detail in one of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's latest photos has captured fans' attention.

Molly-Mae sparks fresh relationship speculation in new Tommy Fury pictures

Harry Styles left fans emotional after performing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' on Tuesday (June 16)

Watch the beautiful moment Harry Styles honours Liam Payne with emotional cover

Music

George Knight's sudden Love Island exit has come under fresh scrutiny after new reports claimed the footballer received a formal warning from producers

Love Island's George Knight allegedly left the villa for an entirely different reason

Love Island

Love Island's Wil and Uma have headed to the USA to support his famous brother

Love Island couple Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh take on the USA to support his famous brother

Love Island

The broadcaster and former Top Gear presenter shares three children, Emily, Finlo and Katya, with his former wife Frances Cain.

Who are Jeremy Clarkson's children? Everything we know about Emily, Finlo and Katya

Jeremy Clarkson's close friend and Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper has shared a reassuring update after the television presenter revealed he is undergoing treatment for aggressive prostate cancer.

Kaleb Cooper breaks silence on 'best mate' Jeremy Clarkson's shock cancer diagnosis

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The UK braces for another heatwave this June

How long will this UK heatwave last? Met Office reveals latest on amber heat alert

Weather

Jeremy Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan has thanked fans for their support after the television presenter revealed he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa shares new update after star's cancer diagnosis

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life.

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Jeremy Clarkson revealed he had "aggressive" cancer during an episode of Clarkson's Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he has cancer as Kaleb Cooper breaks down in heartbreaking scenes

TV & Movies

Lola calls out Priya for her 'double standards' in tonight's episode.

Love Island first look sees the girls come to blows as shock kiss is exposed

Love Island

Fans want to know if Robyn Langton and George Knight are dating outside the Love Island villa.

Love Island's Robyn reunited with George as pair update fans on relationship status

Love Island

Jasmine Muller's family have waded in on her love life in the villa.

Love Islander Jasmine's sister Bella reveals which villa boy she wants her to date

Love Island

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Perrie Edwards has married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a romantic ceremony in Portugal

Perrie Edwards marries Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in gorgeous Portugal wedding

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who left Love Island 2026? Full list of stars dumped from the villa so far

Love Island

Love Island first look sees Mica and Samraj grow close as Priya's suspicions rise

Love Island first look sees Mica and Samraj grow close as Priya's suspicions rise

Love Island

Tina Rad is joining the cast of Love Island series 13 as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Tina Rad - age, job, Instagram and why Lola now needs to watch Sean

Love Island

Halle Brown entered series 13 of Love Island as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Halle Brown - age, job, Instagram and really famous parents revealed

Love Island

Chidi is entering the Love Island series 13 villa as a brand new bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Chidi - age, job, Instagram and type on paper revealed

Love Island

Finley Maddock is starring in series 13 of Love Island.

Love Island 2026's Finley Maddock - age, job, Instagram and his 'dream girl' revealed

Love Island