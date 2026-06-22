Gordon Ramsay reacts as daughter Holly announces first pregnancy with Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay is preparing for an exciting new chapter after his daughter Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The celebrity chef said he'll be an "over excited Grandad" after Holly and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty announced they're expecting a baby girl.

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Gordon Ramsay is preparing for an exciting new chapter after his daughter Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

The couple shared their pregnancy news on social media on Sunday (June 21), revealing they are expecting a baby girl later this year.

Posting a photograph of themselves embracing in their garden, Holly cradled her growing baby bump while wearing an open shirt over a Calvin Klein sports bra.

Alongside the image, Holly wrote: "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can't wait to meet our baby girl."

The announcement was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages, including an emotional response from celebrity chef Gordon, who admitted he is already looking forward to becoming a grandfather.

"Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad. I'm going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas," he commented.

Family friend Victoria Beckham also celebrated the news, writing: "Congratulations!" followed by several heart emojis.

"Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad. I'm going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas,"Grdon Ramsay commented. Picture: Instagram/GordonRamsay

Other followers were equally thrilled, with one person commenting: "OMG THE BEST NEWS! So happy for you Holly!!!" while another joked: "100% the Olympic Champ 2044. HUGE CONGRATULATIONS."

The baby will be Holly's first child, while Olympic swimmer Adam is already a father to five-year-old son George, whom he shares with former partner Eirianedd Munro.

The happy announcement comes just weeks after Holly spoke about her hopes of having a large family of her own.

Holly Ramsay (right) shared her pregnancy news on social media over the weekend, with her dad Gordon (left) reacting with joy. Picture: Getty

Growing up as one of six children, the model previously revealed she would love to recreate a similar family dynamic in the future.

"Growing up with the blessing of so many siblings has been so fun. It's five extra best friends built in, so I would love that one day," she said in an interview with HELLO!.

Holly and Adam married in 2025, but their wedding was overshadowed by a public family dispute involving members of Adam's family.

Following the public comments, Holly and Adam released a joint statement explaining there was an ongoing police investigation and asking for privacy.

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The couple also said Adam's sister Bethany, who served as a bridesmaid at their wedding, had been targeted, prompting them to avoid discussing the situation publicly.

Despite the challenges surrounding their wedding, Holly and Adam have continued to share milestones from married life with fans, and their latest announcement marks another major moment for the couple.

The pair, who have frequently spoken about their excitement for the future together, are now preparing to welcome their daughter in December.

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