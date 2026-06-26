Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'secretly petrified' as daughter announces pregnancy

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he's feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of becoming a grandfather for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The TV chef admitted he's feeling nervous about becoming a first-time grandad after daughter Holly Ramsay announced she's expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

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Gordon Ramsay has revealed he's feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of becoming a grandfather for the first time.

The TV chef's daughter Holly Ramsay announced last week that she is expecting her first child with Olympic swimmer husband Adam Peaty, making Gordon and wife Tana first-time grandparents.

While Gordon has already shared his delight over the family news, he has now confessed there's one part of grandparenthood that leaves him feeling "secretly petrified".

Speaking to Gary Lineker on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football on Netflix, Gordon admitted he's unsure what to expect once the baby arrives.

"I am secretly petrified because until they can talk and communicate with you, you can't do much, we're not going to f***ing breastfeed, are we?" he joked.

Despite his humorous concerns, Gordon has made no secret of how thrilled he is to welcome the family's newest addition later this year.

Holly announced her pregnancy on social media last weekend, revealing she and Adam are expecting a baby girl in December.

Alongside a series of photographs showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote: "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can't wait to meet our baby girl."

Holly Ramsay announced last week she is expecting her first child with Olympic swimmer husband Adam Peaty. Picture: Getty

The announcement was quickly met with congratulations from family, friends and celebrity followers.

Among the first to comment was proud dad Gordon, who wrote: "Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad ❤️.

"I'm going to be a very overexcited Grandad especially this Christmas @hollyramsaypeaty @adamramsaypeaty."

Holly's younger sister Tilly also celebrated the happy announcement, describing it as the "best news ever."

Gordon and wife Tana have six children together: Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Tilly, Oscar and youngest son Jesse James.

Gordon and wife Tana have six children together: Megan, twins Jack and Holly (pictured), Tilly, Oscar and youngest son Jesse James. Picture: Getty

Gordon Ramsay at Holly and Adam's wedding reception admitted seeing one of his daughters get married was an emotional experience. Picture: Getty

The pregnancy marks another major milestone for Holly and Adam, who married in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey in December 2025 before celebrating with guests at Kin House in Wiltshire.

Since marrying Holly, Adam has developed a particularly close relationship with Gordon and Tana.

Earlier this year, Gordon revealed the Olympic champion now affectionately calls him "Dad".

"He messaged me and said, 'Hey dad, what have you got? Hey dad, are you around later?' And it's just like, 'Oh my God'. Incredible."

The swimmer has been warmly welcomed into the Ramsay family despite an ongoing estrangement from parts of his own family.

Adam's wedding to Holly made headlines after it emerged his parents and several relatives were not invited because of a long-running family dispute.

Gordon later defended both Holly and Adam, saying the fallout had been "self-inflicted from their side".

He added: "We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty. So to get that barrage of press was very hurtful. Tana took it very seriously."

Gordon Ramsay reveals his wife Tana is 'desperate' for one more baby

During his speech at Holly and Adam's wedding reception, Gordon admitted seeing one of his daughters get married was an emotional experience.

Speaking afterwards on This Morning, he reflected: "It's tough, honestly. Being the dad with three daughters, you dream of that moment and that moment arrives and you're just like a hot mess.

"But, the speech was perfect, it went well and you've got to find that… You've got to be warm, emotional… It's a tough gig."

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