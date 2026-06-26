Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'secretly petrified' as daughter announces pregnancy

26 June 2026, 15:22

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he's feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of becoming a grandfather for the first time.
Gordon Ramsay has revealed he's feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of becoming a grandfather for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The TV chef admitted he's feeling nervous about becoming a first-time grandad after daughter Holly Ramsay announced she's expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he's feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of becoming a grandfather for the first time.

The TV chef's daughter Holly Ramsay announced last week that she is expecting her first child with Olympic swimmer husband Adam Peaty, making Gordon and wife Tana first-time grandparents.

While Gordon has already shared his delight over the family news, he has now confessed there's one part of grandparenthood that leaves him feeling "secretly petrified".

Speaking to Gary Lineker on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football on Netflix, Gordon admitted he's unsure what to expect once the baby arrives.

"I am secretly petrified because until they can talk and communicate with you, you can't do much, we're not going to f***ing breastfeed, are we?" he joked.

Despite his humorous concerns, Gordon has made no secret of how thrilled he is to welcome the family's newest addition later this year.

Holly announced her pregnancy on social media last weekend, revealing she and Adam are expecting a baby girl in December.

Alongside a series of photographs showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote: "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can't wait to meet our baby girl."

Holly Ramsay announced last week she is expecting her first child with Olympic swimmer husband Adam Peaty
Holly Ramsay announced last week she is expecting her first child with Olympic swimmer husband Adam Peaty. Picture: Getty

The announcement was quickly met with congratulations from family, friends and celebrity followers.

Among the first to comment was proud dad Gordon, who wrote: "Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad ❤️.

"I'm going to be a very overexcited Grandad especially this Christmas @hollyramsaypeaty @adamramsaypeaty."

Holly's younger sister Tilly also celebrated the happy announcement, describing it as the "best news ever."

Gordon and wife Tana have six children together: Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Tilly, Oscar and youngest son Jesse James.

Gordon and wife Tana have six children together: Megan, twins Jack and Holly (pictured), Tilly, Oscar and youngest son Jesse James.
Gordon and wife Tana have six children together: Megan, twins Jack and Holly (pictured), Tilly, Oscar and youngest son Jesse James. Picture: Getty
During his speech at Holly and Adam's wedding reception, Gordon admitted seeing one of his daughters get married was an emotional experience.
Gordon Ramsay at Holly and Adam's wedding reception admitted seeing one of his daughters get married was an emotional experience. Picture: Getty

The pregnancy marks another major milestone for Holly and Adam, who married in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey in December 2025 before celebrating with guests at Kin House in Wiltshire.

Since marrying Holly, Adam has developed a particularly close relationship with Gordon and Tana.

Earlier this year, Gordon revealed the Olympic champion now affectionately calls him "Dad".

"He messaged me and said, 'Hey dad, what have you got? Hey dad, are you around later?' And it's just like, 'Oh my God'. Incredible."

The swimmer has been warmly welcomed into the Ramsay family despite an ongoing estrangement from parts of his own family.

Adam's wedding to Holly made headlines after it emerged his parents and several relatives were not invited because of a long-running family dispute.

Gordon later defended both Holly and Adam, saying the fallout had been "self-inflicted from their side".

He added: "We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty. So to get that barrage of press was very hurtful. Tana took it very seriously."

Gordon Ramsay reveals his wife Tana is 'desperate' for one more baby

During his speech at Holly and Adam's wedding reception, Gordon admitted seeing one of his daughters get married was an emotional experience.

Speaking afterwards on This Morning, he reflected: "It's tough, honestly. Being the dad with three daughters, you dream of that moment and that moment arrives and you're just like a hot mess.

"But, the speech was perfect, it went well and you've got to find that… You've got to be warm, emotional… It's a tough gig."

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island cast fall out following brutal Tea, Receipts and Truths game

Love Island first look reveals 'emotional fallout' for two couples following brutal game

Love Island

Brad Pitt has been dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon for more than three years (pictured in 2025)

Who is Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon? Age, career and famous ex-husband revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly anticipated celebrity events in recent memory.

Taylor Swift's confirmed celebrity guest list for her wedding revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 has brought us a fresh bunch of couples to watch

All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden was left emotional when Joy Haythorne won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire sees Joy Haythorne become our 2026 winner!

Lydia Bright has questioned the decision to send children home early during Britain's heatwave.

Lydia Bright's issues furious response to schools closing in the heatwave

Madonna has revealed the real reason behind why her biopic was scrapped

Madonna confirms real reason biopic was cancelled after a awkward fall out

Lorenzo finally opens up about his feelings in tonight's dramatic episode.

Love Island first look sees shocking revelations uncovered in brutal new game

Love Island

Jesy Nelson has broken her silence after reports claimed she was poised to swap the recording studio for the streets of Essex.

Jesy Nelson breaks silence on TOWIE rumours

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The UK heatwave has swept the country forcing schools and workplaces to close

Reason behind June's record-breaking heatwave revealed

Weather

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

Didi Conn has shared a candid look back at life behind the scenes of Grease

Grease star Didi Conn reveals 'wonderful' behind-the-scenes secret 45 years on

TV & Movies

Fans have picked up some animosity between two of the villa girls.

Love Island fans convinced there's a secret feud brewing between two girls

Love Island

The UK has been experiencing extreme temperatures in the June heatwave

How the June summer heatwave broke multiple records in the UK

Weather

One 2026 Islander has been slammed by her ex co-stars for having an 'ego'.

Dumped Islanders are all breaking their silence on the same 'difficult' Love Island 2026 star

Love Island

Kavan drops a bombshell in tonight's Love Island as he quizzes Jasmin.

Love Island first look sees Jasmine and Kavan come to blows again over shock accusation

Love Island

We take a look at when iconic twist Casa Amor is happening this year.

When is Love Island 2026's Casa Amor? Full schedule and what to expect revealed

Love Island

Love Islander Priya Jaswal's famous ex has been revealed.

Love Islander Priya's pro footballer ex unmasked after star admits to fling

Love Island

Love Island's Tina Rad looked dramatically different in a string of photos from just a few years ago.

Love Island's Tina looks totally different in throwback photos before TV 'glow up'

Love Island

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who was dumped from Love Island 2026? All the islanders who have left the villa so far

Love Island

Jasmine and Kavan clash in the Love Island first look

Love Island first look sees Jasmine and Kavan clash in heated exchange

John Goodman marked his 74th birthday on Saturday (June 20) looking dramatically different from the television character that made him a household name.

Roseanne star John Goodman, 74, reveals secret behind incredible 14 stone weight loss

Gordon Ramsay is preparing for an exciting new chapter after his daughter Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

Gordon Ramsay reacts as daughter Holly announces first pregnancy with Adam Peaty

James Bourne has spoken publicly for the first time since stepping away from Busted's headline tour last year.

James Bourne breaks silence after quitting Busted tour over major health concerns

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about what she believes may have been postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague shares heartbreaking postpartum admission as she talks more children