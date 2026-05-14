Gordon Ramsay says 'kids need help' as he shares rare insight into the Beckham family feud

Gordon Ramsay has spoken candidly about the ongoing tensions between the Beckham family and son Brooklyn . Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The celebrity chef opened up about his decades-long friendship with David and Victoria Beckham as tensions with son Brooklyn continue to make headlines.

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Gordon Ramsay has spoken candidly about his long-standing friendship with David Beckham while addressing the ongoing tensions within the Beckham family.

The celebrity chef, who has been close friends with David and Victoria Beckham for more than 20 years, opened up about the situation during an appearance on Good Day New York (May 12).

The comments come amid reports of an ongoing rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Gordon Ramsay has been close friends with David and Victoria Beckham for more than 20 years. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn has become increasingly distant from his parents in recent years, with tensions escalating earlier this year after he publicly criticised the family and accused them of focusing too heavily on “Brand Beckham”.

He also allegedly claimed his parents wanted him to sign over the rights to his name before his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

According to reports, Brooklyn later blocked some immediate family members on social media, although he has remained in contact with his grandparents and with Gordon Ramsay, whose own children grew up alongside the Beckham family.

Speaking about David during the US television appearance, the chef praised the former footballer and reflected on their decades-long friendship.

“We've been mates for the last two and a half decades, the kids grew up together,” Gordon said.

Speaking about David Beckham during the US television appearance, the chef praised the former footballer and reflected on their decades-long friendship. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

Gordon Ramsay, Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham have remained supportive of one another through the decades. Picture: Getty

Gordon then appeared to reference the wider family tensions, adding: “As you know, in this ever-changing moment in their lives, kids need help, we're there for all of them – that's most important.”

The TV chef has previously spoken publicly in support of the Beckhams as speculation around the family fallout intensified.

Earlier this year, Gordon described the situation as “very difficult” after reports suggested Brooklyn had no plans to reconcile with his parents.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn.”

He also revealed he had remained in touch with Brooklyn personally. “Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit; our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible,” Ramsay added.

Victoria Beckham shows off dress for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

The Beckhams and Ramsays have long been known to share a close friendship, regularly holidaying together and supporting each other’s families publicly over the years.

David and Victoria have also consistently backed Brooklyn throughout his various career ventures, including photography, modelling and more recently his interest in cooking and food content creation.

Gordon previously suggested Brooklyn may eventually reconnect more closely with his family, saying he believed emotions and relationships could change over time.

He also said he had seen “firsthand” how many times David and Victoria had supported their son through difficult periods.

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly become increasingly distant from his parents in recent years. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham recently addressed the family tensions in a rare public comment during an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“I think that we've always - we love our children so much,” she said. “We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be.

"And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.”

Despite continued speculation around the reported feud, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have publicly responded to Gordon Ramsay’s latest comments.

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