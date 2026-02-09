Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana speak out on Adam Peaty family feud

The celebrity chef addressed the situation publicly after weeks of speculation about a rift between the Ramsays and Peaty’s relatives. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Ramsay family have broken their silence following weeks of speculation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gordon Ramsay and has spoken for the first time about the ongoing tension surrounding his daughter Holly’s marriage to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, insisting he and wife Tana “did nothing wrong.”

The celebrity chef addressed the situation publicly after weeks of speculation about a rift between the Ramsays and Peaty’s relatives following the couple’s lavish wedding at Bath Abbey on 27 December.

The festive ceremony drew famous guests and headlines alike — but it also highlighted fractures within the groom’s family, several of whom were not present on the day.

Reports later suggested that Peaty’s parents had been invited to attend but declined after being offered seats near the back of the church.

The 59-year-old said he hopes the families can move forward. “I would like to go up to Nottingham with Tana and see them and draw a line in the sand,”. Picture: Getty

The swimmer’s father later spoke out about his disappointment, while his mother expressed sadness that her family had been excluded from the milestone occasion.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ramsay described the fallout as deeply upsetting. “It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing — none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance — we welcomed them,” he said.

Gordon Ramsay has spoken for the first time about the ongoing tension surrounding his daughter Holly’s marriage to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. Picture: Getty

“We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty. So to get that barrage of press was very hurtful. Tana took it very seriously.”

The 59-year-old said he hopes the families can move forward. “I would like to go up to Nottingham with Tana and see them and draw a line in the sand,” he added. “It was Adam and Holly’s wishes for them not to attend and so we had to respect that.

“There’s stuff they need to sort out as parents. That’s nothing to do with Tana and me. But we are very mindful we want to move on and allow Holly and Adam to continue starting their lives together.”

Tana echoed her husband’s comments, reflecting on her own experiences of family disputes. “We’ve had fallouts within my family, there are no winners,” she said.

“I’m so grateful we got through mine and have happy relationships again. You don’t have to be best friends, but be civil. You can’t be happy when there’s a fallout going on. It’s really negative, and no one wants that.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ramsay described the fallout as deeply upsetting. Picture: Getty

Tensions between Peaty and his family reportedly surfaced last autumn. His mother Caroline did not attend Holly’s hen party at Soho Farmhouse, and in the weeks leading up to the wedding, Peaty’s brother James was arrested on suspicion of sending threatening messages to the swimmer during his stag weekend in Budapest. He was later released without charge.

After the ceremony, Peaty’s relatives voiced their frustration online, with his aunt publicly criticising the decision to exclude the parents.

In later interviews, Caroline Peaty said she was devastated by the family split, describing it as “the first Christmas I’ve not had my family together — my family is broken.”

Adding to the storm, tabloid reports claimed Caroline had been offended by remarks Gordon allegedly made during his father-of-the-bride speech.

The chef firmly denied the allegation in his interview, stressing that the evening had been light-hearted and joyful. Sources close to the couple have since said the day itself was “magical and emotional,” with celebrity guests including TV presenter Dan Walker describing the reception as “unforgettable” and full of laughter and love.

For Gordon and Tana Ramsay, however, the weeks since have been overshadowed by speculation. Both remain hopeful that, in time, the wider family will reconcile. As Tana put it: “You can’t be happy when there’s a fallout going on — no one wants that.”