Gordon Ramsay's wedding speech revealed following daughter Holly's nuptials

30 December 2025, 17:38

Details of Gordon's father-of-the-bride speech have been revealed.
Details of Gordon's father-of-the-bride speech have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Father-of-the-bride Gordon Ramsay delivered a fiery speech at his daughter Holly Ramsay's wedding to British athlete Adam Peaty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gordon Ramsay served up one heck of a speech at his daughter Holly's glamorous wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty last Saturday, according to new reports.

The famous father-of-the-bride, 59, was said to have taken a few cheeky swipes at his new son-in-law and made a string of savage jokes as he addressed the bride, groom and guests during the star-studded reception.

According to The Sun, the celebrity chef, who walked his daughter down the aisle, told the young newlyweds his wife Tana "will be a good mum to them both", hinting at the drama between Adam and his own family, many of whom were not invited to the ceremony.

Sources also claimed that he gushed over Holly's stunning appearance, insisting the British athlete was a "lucky man" to be marrying such a beautiful bride.

The TV chef walked his daughter down the aisle.
The TV chef walked his daughter down the aisle. Picture: Alamy

"Look at Tana and that's what you have to look forward to," he allegedly told Adam, before reportedly telling Holly it was a "shame you don’t have the same".

The tabloid hinted it had insider knowledge that revealed more details about Gordon's speech, suggesting he poked fun at the £50,000 flowers covering the inside of Bath Abbey, which is where the couple tied the knot last weekend.

"Only Holly could pick the most beautiful church and choose to cover its stunning windows in white roses," he reportedly joked.

The Michelin-star chef was also thought to have said that Holly was easily the 'most expensive' of his six children, which includes the bride along with her five siblings Megan, Jack, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse.

He also allegedly made wisecracks about Holly linking Gordon's credit card up to her Apple Pay, meaning his other kids would have to settle for a register office do when they decided to wed in the future.

The newlyweds have been together since 2023.
The newlyweds have been together since 2023. Picture: Instagram/@hollyramsaypeaty

Another source gushed over the breath-taking ceremony along with Gordon's post-wedding speech, explaining the entire day was magical from start to finish.

The insider said: "Nothing interrupted what was a peaceful, joyous day with those closest to Holly and Adam.

"The ceremony was magical and the reception very emotional, there were a lot of tears.

"Gordon made an amazing speech that had everyone laughing and crying. None of the outside noise overshadowed what was an occasion filled with heartfelt joy and happiness for two people who are very much in love."

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty tied the knot at Bath Abbey on Saturday 27th December.
Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty tied the knot at Bath Abbey on Saturday 27th December. Picture: Instagram

TV presenter Dan Walker, who was a guest at Holly and Adam's nuptials, took to social media to praise the day, writing: "We had a lovely time celebrating with Adam and Holly.

"Great wedding, top people, wonderful service, unforgettable reception, brilliant speeches and we got to sing some bangers in the church too."

The celebrity ceremony has caused ongoing drama among groom Adam's close family in recent weeks.

According to reports, only his sister Beth made it to the wedding, while his mum Caroline, dad Mark and brothers James and Richard remained at home in Staffordshire.

