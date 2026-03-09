Gordon Ramsay "fully supportive" of wife Tana's surprising career change
9 March 2026, 11:20
Tana Ramsay finds the "perfect match for her" as she takes on new life challenge.
Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is taking on an exciting new career as she settles into 2026.
Ready for a new challenge for herself, the mother of six has enrolled onto a training course which friends and family have described as the "perfect match for her".
Formerly a nursery school teacher, Tana, aged 51, has now signed herself onto a London course of midwifery which could take years until she's fully qualified.
A source told The Sun: "Tana has been working on the next steps in her career since last year and has enrolled in a London-based university to study midwifery.
“Tana’s friends and family weren’t surprised when she said she wanted to pursue this career."
Tana, who appeared throughout husband Gordon's Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay, has always enjoyed working with children and is hoping the career will help her feel like she's giving something back.
"She is absolutely revelling in the challenge and wants to give back and support mums," the insider added.
“Gordon and their children couldn’t be more supportive or proud of her."
Gordon and Tana have six children together Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, 6, and Jesse, 2.
The majority of the couple's kids happily appeared on the recent reality TV show about their personal life giving us an insight into the close family that they are.
Oldest daughter Megan and first son Jack chose to keep out of the spotlight but do occasionally appear on their parent's Instagram pages.
In 2016, Gordon and Tana tragically lost their son Rocky as she suffered a late miscarriage at 20 weeks. Both of them have been open and honest about their grief journey.
