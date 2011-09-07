GQ Men of the Year Awards

It was the 'older man' triumphing at last night's GQ Men of the Year Awards (September 6th)

Duran Duran, U2, Hugh Laurie, Keith Richards and Bill Nighy were all among the winners.

Matt Smith won Most Stylish Man, U2 claimed best band, Professor Brian Cox who won best TV personality, and Heston Blumenthal was named best chef.

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch won best actor while Johnny Depp handed Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards the Writer of the Year prize for his autobiography, Life.



The Hangover star Bradley Cooper won International Man of the Year, Hugh Laurie snapped up Musician of the Year with rapper Tinie Tempah taking Solo Artist of the Year.



Duran Duran accepted the Lifetime Achievement accolade while Dutch supermodel Lara Stone (whose husband David Walliams was swimming the Thames) was the only female to be honoured - she was named Woman of the Year.



FULL WINNERS LIST



International Man- Bradley Cooper

Alfred Dunhill Cultural Icon- Sir Trevor Nunn

Lifetime Achievement - Duran Duran

Woman - Lara Stone

Band- U2

Sportsman - Rory McIlroy

Politician - George Osborne

Designer - Tommy Hilfiger

Actor - Benedict Cumberbatch

Solo Artist - Tinie Tempah

Music - Hugh Laurie

Writer - Keith Richards

TV Personality - Professor Brian Cox

Comedian -Rob Brydon

Chef - Heston Blumenthal

Editor's Special - Bill Nighy

Tanqueray Most Stylish Man - Matt Smith

Help for Heroes - The Armed Forces

Inspiration - Mario Testino

Surprise Award - Man of Next Year - Lord Sebastian Coe



