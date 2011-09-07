GQ Men of the Year Awards
It was the 'older man' triumphing at last night's GQ Men of the Year Awards (September 6th)
Duran Duran, U2, Hugh Laurie, Keith Richards and Bill Nighy were all among the winners.
Matt Smith won Most Stylish Man, U2 claimed best band, Professor Brian Cox who won best TV personality, and Heston Blumenthal was named best chef.
Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch won best actor while Johnny Depp handed Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards the Writer of the Year prize for his autobiography, Life.
The Hangover star Bradley Cooper won International Man of the Year, Hugh Laurie snapped up Musician of the Year with rapper Tinie Tempah taking Solo Artist of the Year.
Duran Duran accepted the Lifetime Achievement accolade while Dutch supermodel Lara Stone (whose husband David Walliams was swimming the Thames) was the only female to be honoured - she was named Woman of the Year.
FULL WINNERS LIST
International Man- Bradley Cooper
Alfred Dunhill Cultural Icon- Sir Trevor Nunn
Lifetime Achievement - Duran Duran
Woman - Lara Stone
Band- U2
Sportsman - Rory McIlroy
Politician - George Osborne
Designer - Tommy Hilfiger
Actor - Benedict Cumberbatch
Solo Artist - Tinie Tempah
Music - Hugh Laurie
Writer - Keith Richards
TV Personality - Professor Brian Cox
Comedian -Rob Brydon
Chef - Heston Blumenthal
Editor's Special - Bill Nighy
Tanqueray Most Stylish Man - Matt Smith
Help for Heroes - The Armed Forces
Inspiration - Mario Testino
Surprise Award - Man of Next Year - Lord Sebastian Coe