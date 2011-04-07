Grammys set for change

It has been announced that the Grammys will be getting a revamp in 2012.

New rules are to be put in place and the amount of catergories will be significantly slashed with 31 categories being eliminated.

This includes gender-based solo awards in the pop, R&B, rock and country categories. From 2010 female and male performers in these categories will compete against one another in the single "solo performance" category of their genre.

Another new rule is that a categor needs to have 40 artist entries in order for it to move forward. Therefore if a category receives between 25 and 39, there will only be three recordings nominated that year. If there are fewer than 25 submissions, the category will not be presented and in the future, be discontinued if there are fewer than 25 entries for three consecutive years.




