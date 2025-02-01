Grayson Perry facts: Artist's age, wife, children and career explained

1 February 2025, 15:33

Grayson Perry in 2023
Grayson Perry in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Grayson Perry has redefined what it means to be both an artist and a public figure in Britain.

Grayson Perry emerged from the underground art scene to become one of the nation's most beloved cultural commentators.

Known for his vibrant ceramics, tapestries, and equally colourful alter ego Claire, Perry won the Turner Prize in 2003, marking a turning point in their career. As comfortable discussing class and identity in a documentary as they are creating elaborate works of art, Perry brings a refreshing authenticity to everything they do.

Their wit, wisdom, and willingness to challenge societal norms have earned them not just critical acclaim but also a CBE and a Knighthood, and a devoted following across social classes.

Here are all the important facts about the talented and influential star:

  1. How old is Grayson Perry and where is he from?

    Grayson Perry in 2020
    Grayson Perry in 2020. Picture: Getty

    Grayson Perry was born on March 24th, 1960, making him 63 years old in 2024.

    He hails from Chelmsford, Essex, where he spent his early years in a working-class household that would later influence much of his artistic work.

    Perry's family life was complex and sometimes troubled. His father, a freelance electrician, left the family when Perry was four years old after his mother had an affair with the milkman, who later became his stepfather.

    Perry has described his relationship with his stepfather as difficult and sometimes violent. He grew up with his younger sister, Helen.

    The family dynamics of his youth, including his mother's struggles with mental health, have become recurring themes in his art and commentary on British society.

    These early experiences in Essex helped shape his unique perspective on class, family, and identity – themes that now define his work as one of Britain's most distinctive artists.

  2. When did he start cross-dressing and who is Claire?

    Brexit Pots By Celebrated British Artist And Potter Grayson Perry Acquired By V&A
    Brexit Pots By Celebrated British Artist And Potter Grayson Perry Acquired By V&A. Picture: Getty

    Grayson Perry first began exploring cross-dressing around age 12, initially wearing his sister's dresses in secret.

    The artist has been remarkably open about how this aspect of his identity developed, explaining that it began as a form of escape during a challenging childhood.

    By his late teens, Perry had created his now-famous alter ego Claire, who has become an integral part of his public persona and artistic expression.

    Claire, with her distinctive frilly dresses and bold fashion choices, isn't just a costume for Perry – she's a complex exploration of identity and gender roles. Perry often appears as Claire at gallery openings and public events, wearing elaborate, specially designed outfits that blur the lines between art and fashion. He's described Claire as part performance art, part personal expression, and part comfortable alter ego.

    What makes Perry's approach to cross-dressing particularly fascinating is how he's woven it into his broader artistic narrative. He's never treated it as something to hide or apologise for, instead making it a celebrated element of his creative identity.

    Perry has said that being a transvestite in Britain has given him a unique perspective on society and gender roles – themes that frequently appear in his ceramics and tapestries.

  3. How did he get his start in the art world and what are his most notable achievements?

    Grayson Perry in 2003
    Grayson Perry in 2003. Picture: Getty

    Grayson Perry's journey into the art world began rather unexpectedly at evening pottery classes in the late 1970s.

    While other artists were pursuing trendy conceptual art, Perry fell in love with ceramics – a medium that was decidedly unfashionable at the time. He studied art at Portsmouth Polytechnic and gradually developed his distinctive style, crafting beautifully decorated pots that tackled provocative themes like sexuality, class, and British identity.

    His breakthrough came in 2003 when he won the prestigious Turner Prize, making headlines not just for his remarkable ceramics but for accepting the award dressed as Claire in a purple dress. This moment marked a turning point, transforming Perry from an outsider artist into a national treasure.

    Since then, his achievements have been remarkable. He's been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), delivered the acclaimed Reith Lectures for the BBC, and created several thought-provoking TV series including All in the Best Possible Taste and Grayson Perry's Big American Road Trip.

    His tapestries series The Vanity of Small Differences toured internationally, while his 2014 exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, Who Are You?, drew record crowds.

    Perry has also made his mark in architecture, designing A House for Essex – a remarkable building that serves as both an artwork and a holiday home. His 2016 book The Descent of Man offered a fresh perspective on masculinity, cementing his role as one of Britain's most insightful social commentators.

  4. Who is Grayson Perry's wife and does he have children?

    Sir Grayson Perry and Philippa Perry in 2024
    Sir Grayson Perry and Philippa Perry in 2024. Picture: Getty

    Grayson Perry met his wife, psychotherapist Philippa Perry, at a creative writing class in 1987, and they married three years later. Their relationship has been delightfully unconventional yet rock-solid – Philippa has always embraced both Grayson and Claire, contributing to the vibrant, accepting atmosphere of their family life.

    The couple have one daughter, Florence, born in 1992. In interviews, Grayson has spoken warmly about how different his approach to parenting was from his own upbringing, creating a home environment filled with creativity and acceptance.

    Florence, now an adult, grew up in a household where art, expression, and individuality were celebrated daily.

    Philippa has carved out her own impressive career, becoming a well-known author and broadcaster. Her books, including the bestselling The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, have established her as a respected voice in parenting and mental health.

    The Perrys make for a fascinating power couple – he tackles society through art, while she helps people understand themselves through therapy and writing. They live in north London, where their home has become a testament to their creative partnership, filled with art and serving as a gathering place for Britain's creative community.

  5. What is his net worth?

    As of 2024, Grayson Perry's net worth is estimated to be around £5 million, though it's worth noting that figures for artists can be tricky to pin down precisely.

    This wealth comes from multiple streams – his celebrated ceramic works can fetch impressive sums at auction, with individual pieces sometimes selling for over £100,000.

