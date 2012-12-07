Grease cast reunite for Christmas video

Grease stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John have unveiled the music video for their new Christmas song.

The pair's new song, titled I Think You Might Like It, is taken from their forthcoming festive-themed charity album This Christmas.



58-year-old Travolta and Newton-John, 64, roll back the years as they show off their dance moves in the video.



I Think You Might Like It is even written by John Farrar, who wrote You're the One That I Want from Grease.



Watch the video below: