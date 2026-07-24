Grease stars reunite for heartfelt singalong nearly 50 years after film's release

Almost five decades after Grease first became a global phenomenon, several of the film's original stars have reunited for a nostalgic moment that has sent fans into a frenzy. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff and fellow castmates came together for a sweet tribute that left fans celebrating the enduring bond of the beloved movie musical.

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Almost five decades after Grease first became a global phenomenon, several of the film's original stars have reunited for a nostalgic moment that has sent fans into a frenzy.

Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff, Lorenzo Lamas, Barry Pearl and Jamie Donnelly were filmed together in a joyful reunion, performing 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' in honour of their former co-star Michael Tucci, who was unable to attend because he was on holiday in Africa.

The heartwarming clip quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many thrilled to see the cast back together after so many years.

The heartwarming clip quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many thrilled to see the cast back together after so many years. Picture: Instagram

Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff, Lorenzo Lamas, Barry Pearl and Jamie Donnelly were filmed together in a joyful reunion (pictured, a still from 1978's Grease). Picture: Alamy

"OMG I love this so much," one viewer commented, while another wrote: "They all look great."

A third joked: "This is better than the original movie."

The reunion comes as Grease continues to enjoy a lasting legacy, with Didi recently making a special appearance at Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical in London.

During the event, Didi reflected on how an unexpected stroke of luck helped her land the role that would define her career.

"My agent said, 'You gotta go looking like the character,'" she recalled in a video shared on Instagram.

At the time, she only knew that Frenchy dreamed of becoming a beautician, and while driving home before the audition, she happened to spot a beauty salon with an unforgettable name.

"All I knew was that her name was Frenchy," Didi explained. "I'm driving home and what do I see? But Frenchy's Beauty Parlor."

She decided to stop in, where the salon owner transformed her hair with what she described as "at least two cans of spray" and shared stories about beauty school that helped inspire her performance.

"When I went to the audition, I told them the story about Frenchy," she said.

Didi also reflected on the beginning of her close friendship with the late Olivia Newton-John, who starred as Sandy in the iconic 1978 musical alongside John Travolta.

According to Didi, Olivia was feeling nervous about making the film, with one of her earliest scenes taking place alongside Frenchy.

Wanting to help her feel comfortable, Didi began improvising before cameras rolled. "I said, 'Oh, I'm so happy I have a new neighbor all the way from Australia,'" she remembered.

Olivia initially looked surprised, wondering whether the exchange was part of the script, before joining in.

By the time director Randal Kleiser called action, the pair had naturally settled into character. "Afterwards she gave me the biggest hug and thanked me," Didi said. "And that's how our friendship began."

The actress remained close friends with Olivia until the singer and actress died in 2022 from breast cancer.

The reunion is the latest reminder of Grease's enduring popularity.

Last year, several original cast members, including John Travolta, surprised audiences at the Grease Sing-A-Long at the Hollywood Bowl (below), where fans celebrated the beloved musical by singing along to its iconic soundtrack.

John Travolta surprises Grease sing-a-long at the Hollywood Bowl

While Grease made household names of its leading stars, many of its supporting cast also went on to enjoy successful careers.

Following her breakout performance as Frenchy, Didi appeared in productions including The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang, Benson and Shining Time Station.

Meanwhile, Dinah, who played Marty, built an acclaimed acting career of her own.

She won a Tony Award in 1980 for I Ought to Be in Pictures before appearing in films including Ordinary People and Child's Play, as well as the sitcom Empty Nest.

She later became an author, publishing The Real True Hollywood Story of Jackie Gold in 2021.

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