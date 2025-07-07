Grigor Dimitrov's age, height, net worth, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Grigor Dimitrov is a tennis star. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Grigor Dimitrov, where is he from, what is his net worth, how tall is he, who is his girlfriend and what is his Instagram?

Grigor Dimitrov is competing in Wimbledon 2025 as he competes against Ben Shelton, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to bag the incredible prize money and title of Wimbledon champion.

So far he has managed to dominate the competition and make it further in the tournament as he hopes to make it to the Men's Final on Sunday July 13.

As we watch Grigor on court, it's time to get to know about the tennis ace's life away from the sport.

Here is everything you need to know about Grigor Dimitrov including his age, height, net worth, girlfriend, Instagram and where he's from.

Grigor Dimitrov is hoping to win Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Grigor Dimitrov?

Grigor was born on May 16 1991 and celebrated his 34th birthday in 2025. From an early age Grigor has managed to carve out a successful tennis career winning nine ATP tour singles over the years.

Where is Grigor Dimitrov from?

The sporting ace was born in Haskovo, Bulgaria and began playing the sport at the age of five as his father Dimitar was a tennis coach. He also trained in Paris before moving to Monte Carlo.

Grigor Dimitrov is continuing his tennis career. Picture: Getty

Who is Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend?

Grigor is in a relationship with actress Eiza Gonzalez who has starred in films such as Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong. The pair went public with their relationship in April 2025 and often share sweet pictures of each other on social media.

On Grigor's birthday, Eiza penned: "Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible.

"To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️"

Grigor Dimitrov is in a relationship with Eiza González. Picture: Getty

What is Grigor Dimitrov's net worth?

Grigor is estimated to be worth a whopping $12million according to SportsSkeeda. This hefty chunk of money is believed to have been accumulated due to Grigor's various tennis wins as well his brand partnerships with businesses such as Nike, Wilson and Lacoste.

How tall is Grigor Dimitrov?

Grigor is 6ft 3in, making him the same height as Jannik Sinner and slightly shorter than Ben Shelton who is 6ft 4in tall.

What is Grigor Dimitrov's Instagram?

Fans can follow Grigor on Instagram @grigordimitrov where he often shares images of his tennis career as well as his travels around the world.