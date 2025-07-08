Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend breaks silence after devastating Wimbledon injury

8 July 2025, 12:07

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza González has come out to support her partner
Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza González has come out to support her partner. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Eiza González, partner of Grigor Dimitrov, has spoken out after her partner was forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon match against Jannik Sinner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza González has broken her silence after the tennis ace was forced to retire from Wimbledon during his match with Jannik Sinner due to injury.

Last night viewers watched the thrilling match as Dimitrov took a two-set lead against the World Number One, however the 34-year-old fell to the floor clutching his right pectoral muscle after serving, leaving him grimacing in pain.

After receiving medical attention off screen, Dimitrov returned to Centre Court and retired from the match, meaning Sinner would continue on in the tournament to face Ben Shelton in the next round.

While the tennis ace hasn't commented on the extent of his injury, Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza has released a statement in support of her partner.

Grigor Dimitrov was injured during his match against Jannik Sinner
Grigor Dimitrov was injured during his match against Jannik Sinner. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, Eiza posted: "Love of my life. I couldn't be more proud of you. You are BEYOND outstanding. This is just a moment that will pass and make you even stronger.

"But watching you today alongside the world was a reminder of who YOU are. You're a winner. We all saw it. And you'll do it again. I love you @grigordimitrov."

The pair confirmed their relationship earlier this year and often share pictures of each other on social media.

Eiza González posted a message of support to Grigor Dimitrov
Eiza González posted a message of support to Grigor Dimitrov. Picture: Getty

Following the conclusion of the match, Sinner addressed the audience and discussed his win.

The 23-year-old began: "I don’t know what to say because he is an incredible player. I think we all saw this today, and he’s been so unlucky in the past couple of years and incredible player, good friend of mine, also we understand each other very well off the court too.

"Seeing him in this position honestly, you know, if there would be a chance that he could play the next round, he would deserve [it]. But now mostly I hope he has a speedy recovery.

"Very, very unlucky from his side, I don’t think of this as a win at all, this is just a very unfortunate moment to witness for all of us and yeah, you know, I think already in the last Grand Slams he’s struggled a lot with injuries and seeing him now again having this kind of injury, it’s very very tough and we all saw this with his reaction, how much he cares about the sport."

Jannik Sinner was supporting Grigor Dimitrov after the match
Jannik Sinner was supporting Grigor Dimitrov after the match. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Dimitrov has been injured during a match, as the tennis star has retired injured on each of his past five Grand Slam appearances.

Since the start of the 2020 season, no other player has been forced to pull out of ATP Tour matches more often than Dimitrov as he has quit 12 matches during this time.

