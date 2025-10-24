Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple, 21, makes surprise singing debut

The 21-year-old made her live singing debut on Friday night at Cannery Hall in Nashville, performing with student band Jade Street as her famous dad watched on.

By Giorgina Hamilton

The student took to the stage for the first time in Nashville as her dad watched on from the crowd.

Apple Martin, the daughter of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, has officially stepped into the spotlight as a singer.

The 21-year-old made her live singing debut on Friday night at Cannery Hall in Nashville, performing with student band Jade Street as her famous dad watched on.

In fan footage shared on TikTok, Apple was seen performing the song 'Satellite' alongside musicians Eli Meyuhas and Zachery Zwelling.

The performance marks Apple’s most public musical moment to date. Picture: Getty

The track, a collaboration between Apple and her fellow Vanderbilt University students, is set for release on October 28, according to the band’s Instagram page.

One concertgoer wrote over a video of the moment, "It’s not every day you see Chris Martin’s daughter surprise the audience in Nashville."

The Coldplay frontman, 48, was spotted watching proudly from the crowd.

According to The Vanderbilt Hustler, the singer "made it clear to fans that while he enjoyed meeting them, he was there to support his daughter and didn’t want the night to be focused on him."

While many praised Apple’s first public performance, online reaction was divided. Some social media users criticised her vocals, calling her "off-key" or suggesting "the apple does fall far from the tree."

Others came to her defence, saying she showed promise and confidence on stage.

The performance marks Apple’s most public musical moment to date, though she already has experience behind the scenes.

She holds songwriting credits on her father’s Coldplay tracks 'Let Somebody Go' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove.'

Her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, has also dabbled in music, performing in films including Duets, Country Strong and Infamous.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph earlier this month, Apple addressed her approach to fame and why she doesn’t feel entitled despite her parents’ success.

"I constantly remind myself how grateful I am to have these opportunities," she said.

"I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means. But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn’t be entitled to anything. I have to work."

Apple is currently studying at Vanderbilt University, where she is majoring in law, history and society. Speaking to Interview magazine earlier this year, she shared more about her life as a student and performer.

"My parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn’t be entitled to anything," she says, pictured with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. Picture: gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Asked how she stays grounded, Apple said: "Hanging out with my friends and trying to have a normal college experience makes me feel more normal. That’s how I like to unwind.

"We’ll sit down and do little guitar playing sessions. One person will play and the others will sing. I also love watching reality TV with my friends. There was one day we spent five hours on the couch and just watched old episodes of America’s Next Top Model."

With her debut performance behind her and a new single on the way, Apple Martin appears ready to carve her own path in music — watch this space.