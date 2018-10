More 'A-Listers' head for Glasgow

Halle Berry is following in Brad Pitt's footsteps by filming part of her new movie in Glasgow.

Shooting of "Cloud Atlas" gets underway in the city today.



The movie is based on David Mitchell's best-selling 2004 novel.



It also features Tom Hanks and British actors Jim Broadbent, Jim Sturgess and The Hour's Ben Whishaw.



Filming for Brad Pitt's zombie movie "World War Z" wrapped up in Glasgow just over a fortnight ago.