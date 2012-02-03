Halle Berry to present at 2012 Oscars

The 45-year-old is the latest name to be announced as one of the presenters of this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

The Oscar winner is in illustrious company, with Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez and the cast of Bridesmaids also confirmed, and more names to come.

Tom Cruise has been nominated for three Academy Awards this year. Bridesmaids is up for Best Original Screenplay and Melissa McCarthy is nominated in the Supporting Actress Category for her role in the comedy.

Berry won the Best Actress Oscar in 2002 for her turn in Monster's Ball.





