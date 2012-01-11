Halle Berry ‘would love' more kids

Halle Berry is allegedly looking to have more children now that she has found the right person to have them with in reported fiancé Olivier Martinez.

She has already had three-year-old Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. At 45 years old, though, the Hollywood star is reportedly aware that her age poses a problem for her.

‘Halle would love to have more kids, but she knows it might be difficult because of her age and the fact that she’s diabetic,’ a source is said to have revealed. ‘If they can’t conceive, they’d definitely consider adoption.’

Oliver Martinez is understood to have proposed over the holidays.