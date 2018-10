Hangover has the tills ringing

The Hangover 2 is setting box office records in the States.

It's broken the record for first weekend takings for a comedy. It's estimated it took £52.5 million over the weekend and is predicted to take £121 million in the first five days.



The film, starring Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis, hasn't enjoyed the best of reviews but saw off the challenge from another sequel - Kung Fu Panda 2. The Dreamworks film took £29.1m.