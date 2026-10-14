Who is Hannah Fry? Age, height, career, husband and children revealed

14 October 2026, 19:50

Hannah Fry is famous for making maths and science more fun and relatable
Hannah Fry is famous for making maths and science more fun and relatable. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Hannah Fry related to Stephen Fry? And how did she become famous? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star.

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Professor Hannah Fry is best known for her work in mathematics as her career is to make the subject more fun and accessible for all.

Now taking part in The Celebrity Traitors, the showbiz personality is joining the likes of Rob Beckett, Sharon Rooney, King Kenny and more as they look to seek out who is faithful and who is a traitor.

Away from the Scottish castle and her maths career, Hannah is also newly dating and has two children.

Here's everything you need to know about Hannah including her age, height, how she become famous and what happened with her ex-husband.

Hannah fry also enjoys stand-up comedy alongside her maths career
Hannah fry also enjoys stand-up comedy alongside her maths career. Picture: Getty

Who is Hannah Fry?

Age: 42

From: Herefordshire

Instagram: @fryrsquared

Hannah grew up in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire with her parents and two sisters. With a natural love of maths, she chose to take the subject on to university where she eventually got a PhD, giving her the title of Professor.

How tall is Hannah Fry?

Hannah is above the average height for a UK female measuring in at a model height of 6ft. That's around 1.83m tall.

Is Hannah Fry related to Stephen Fry?

A common question for Hannah is if she's related to actor Stephen Fry due to their shared last name. However, the answer is no. They are of no relation.

How did Hannah Fry become famous and what has she done in her career?

Hannah's love of maths is at the centre of her career and fame. Following her PhD, she went on to become the first Cambridge University professor of Public Understanding of Mathematics.

In 2015, she also dabbled in stand-up comedy which lead to her following a career in broadcasting too. She's hosted show The Secret Genius of Modern Life and also has her own podcast, The Rest Is Science.

Hannah has also hosted documentaries, appeared on TV shows like The Celebrity Traitors and Have I Got News For You as well as written four books.

Is Professor Hannah Fry married?

Hannah was married to husband Phil Lythell but the couple divorced in 2022.

She is now dating boyfriend Oli whom she met on a dating app. Hannah revealed she came across his profile after being banned for "impersonating" herself, forcing her to set up a new account.

Does Hannah Fry have children?

With ex-husband Phil, Hannah has two daughters. Like many celebrities, she has chosen to keep them out of the spotlight.

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