Hannah Spearritt shows off new life in Costa Rica after quitting S Club 7

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt has re-located to Costa Rica with her family. Picture: Instagram/Hannah Spearritt/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt has given fans a glimpse into her new life in Costa Rica after ditching the UK.

Hannah Spearritt, 44, has given followers an insight into her life in Costa Rica after the S Club 7 singer quit the UK for a new life abroad.

The Dancing on Ice star re-located to central America back in January 2025 along with her partner Adam Thomas and daughters Taya, five, and Tora, four.

Now five months into their adventure, the 44-year-old and her family seem happier than ever, with the singing superstar often sharing sweet photographs of their new life.

Hannah's Instagram bio reflects her new surroundings, with the mother-of-two describing herself as a, "Prepper, survivalist and creator now living the uninhibited jungle life."

Hannah Spearritt has moved to Costa Rica to begin a new life. Picture: Instagram/Hannah Spearritt

The mother-of-two had previously fallen in love with Costa Rica after a trip back in 2018 and after a recent setback with their business in the UK, Hannah and Adam revealed their plans to move continents.

They told The Sun: "It’s the latest in a sequence of setbacks. The new plan is selling up and moving to Costa Rica to live off the land."

Hannah also previously admitted: "That’s the dream, to move to Costa Rica and buy some land or a farm and live the simple life with the girls."

Hannah Spearritt moved to Costa Rica in early 2025. Picture: Instagram/Hannah Spearritt

Now with her dream becoming a reality, Hannah hasn't shied away from sharing her her new life on social media, often posting pictures of herself in the forest.

In one recent post, the singer wrote: "Looking out to new beginnings.. at our new #home! 🏠 😊💗 Next on the menu is to learn permaculture… and have a laugh at ourselves filming the planting of the fruit forest! 🌳🍏🥥 🍌🍍🥑 🍅"

Hannah Spearritt has ditched life in the UK and moved to Costa Rica. Picture: Instagram/Hannah Spearritt

Hannah's move comes after the star pulled out of the S Club 7 tour in 2023 following a disagreement regarding contracts.

After this argument, band members Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett announced they would be embarking on the tour without Hannah, leaving the singer 'blindsided' by the news.

Hannah was one of the original members of S Club 7, with the group selling over 10 million albums worldwide, releasing hits such as 'Reach', 'Bring It All Back' and 'Don't Stop Movin''.