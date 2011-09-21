Happy Birthday, Larry Hagman

Larry Hagman, who became known to millions in the 80s as J.R. Ewing in Dallas is 80 today.

Hagman's biggest moment came in 1981 when everyone was asking "Who shot J.R?"

The series ran for an amazing 14 seasons and the "Who shot J.R.?" episode remains the second highly-rated television show in world history.

Here's a couple of other Hagman facts:



- Hagman broke his collar bone in a childhood accident.



- He owns a ranch in California, and a home in Sweden – the hometown of his Swedish wife, Maj.



- He has a vast collection of hats and canes.