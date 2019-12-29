Happy news for Rebekah Vardy as she welcomes fifth baby... months after vicious Coleen Rooney 'WAG war'

Rebekah with husband Jamie in November. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

WAG Rebekah Vardy got an extra special Christmas present this year - a baby girl!

The former I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here contestant, 37, gave birth yesterday with doting footballer husband Jamie by her side.

Speaking to Hello magazine she said: "I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter."

Jamie's Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers had revealed the news in a statement after he missed yesterday's match against West Ham.

He said: "Jamie Vardy's wife had a child today so he's with her and congratulations to them."

On Christmas Eve Jamie shared a picture of a heavily-pregnant Rebekah and their other children as he wished his fans a Merry Christmas.

But it's been a tricky end of the year following Rebekah's high profile spat with fellow WAG Coleen Rooney in October.

Wayne Rooney's wife, 33, accused Rebekah of selling stories to the media about her in a sensational Twitter statement; a claim which Rebekah strenuously denies.

Coleen was hilariously dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' for her detective work to identify who was leaking the stories which came from Instagram, however Rebekhan said dozens of people have had access to her account over the years.

Becky, who hired a cyber-expert to look into her account, said afterwards that Coleen, a former pal, had 'annihilated' her in public.

In an interview she said: "I am tough but this made me cry. It's hard to explain how horrible it's been."

Last night a source said: “It has been an incredibly difficult pregnancy because of the public row with Coleen but she and her family are delighted the baby has now arrived.

“Becky was devastated by the row, which really shocked her at a difficult time. But Jamie was a rock and so supportive. He was by her side last night as she gave birth.”

Congratulations!

Coleen and Rebekah sit near each other at the 2016 European Championships. Picture: Getty

Rebekah and Jamie got married in 2016 two years after meeting in a local bar.

Their newborn daughter follows Finley, two, and Sofia, four.

Rebekah is also mum to Megan, 14, and Taylor, nine, from past relationships while Jamie also has a nine-year-old daughter, Ella.