Harper Beckham officially joins Instagram and her first post is the cutest

26 September 2025, 11:47

Harper Beckham smiling on the red carpet for the David Beckham documentary
Harper Beckham has officially joined social media. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The youngest member of the Beckham family has gone Instagram official and there's only one person she wants to take to the grid with first.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harper Beckham has just reached an important teenage milestone - she's officially joined Instagram.

Aged 14, it seems the youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham has finally been given the go ahead by her parents to join the world of social media.

And of course, as we all know, that very first Instagram grid post is the most important square of them all and Harper's first picture was the cutest - a little black and white snap of her and mum Victoria pulling their best pouting faces.

Happy to be picked first, the fashion designer reposted the picture onto her stories and wrote: "Kisses @harperbeckham."

Harper Beckham chose her mum and her pouting as her first Instagram post
Harper Beckham chose her mum as her first Instagram post. Picture: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Harper may have been allowed to join the world of social media but it seems her safety-conscious parents have put a few strong rules in place.

Her account, which already has the blue tick, is completely private and so far she only has 31 followers and 63 people she's following.

Her bio reads: "Harper Beckham. Yours truly <3. Your fav blonde. LDN / L.A. / MIAMI."

Harper's personal news come just before her family is thrust into the spotlight once again as Victoria launches her documentary on Netflix.

Starring the whole gang, minus son Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz of course, the three-part series will look into VB's rise to fame, her fashion empire and her personal struggles.

This will also undoubtedly shine more light on the family issues currently happening within the Beckham family.

Harper Beckham and Victoria relaxing on a boat trip.
Harper Beckham is Victoria's only daughter and youngest child. Picture: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

With rumours of a feud between Brooklyn and his parents growing, their eldest child failed to show support for his mum on the news of her documentary. Brooklyn and wife Nicola also didn't invite the Beckham family to their recent vow renewal.

A source told The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Lady Gaga

Win Lady Gaga tickets!

Win

Rira Ora has spoken about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter

Rita Ora breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter snub amid feud rumours

Amy Taper has been on a health kick

Gogglebox star Amy Taper reveals diet secrets after drastic 7.5 stone weight loss

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? His age, music career and relationship revealed
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are engaged

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to Zion Foster

Brooklyn Beckham has spoken about his family feud

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud as he praises wife Nicola Peltz

Karren Brady has lost weight

Karren Brady's weight loss secrets revealed as fans praise new look

Baywatch is back with a brand new series thanks to Fox.

Baywatch is returning to screens as iconic lifeguard drama gets a reboot

TV & Movies

One former bride lifted the lid on some juicy MAFS secrets.

Married At First Sight UK's secrets revealed from cast wages to wedding rules

Married at First Sight

Ashley and Grace grow close on their honeymoon

MAFS UK preview sees shock twist for Ashley and Grace as they begin to bond

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

MAFS bride Sarah's dad begged fans for kindness.

MAFS UK bride Sarah's dad begs fans to 'be kind' following online abuse

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs this autumn

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity

The business owner has undergone a glamorous transformation.

MAFS UK's Leah looks drastically different in throwback snaps before TV fame

Married at First Sight

Leah and Leigh have wed on MAFS UK

Are Leah and Leigh still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomes a new bunch of brides and grooms into the experiement

What days is MAFS UK on? The full TV schedule explained

Married at First Sight

MTV series Catfish has been dropped by the channel.

Reality series Catfish cancelled after 12 years

TV & Movies

Take That have revealed why they brought back the Circus tour

Take That reveal what fans can expect from upcoming Circus tour

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast - full line up revealed

The Traitors

Coleen Nolan hasn't seen Shane Nolan's daughter in years

Coleen Nolan family feud exposed as son's ex hits out at 'toxicity' in scathing statement

MAFS UK groom Bailey has a non-monogamous past.

MAFS UK groom Bailey's ‘open relationship’ to be exposed during dramatic scenes

Married at First Sight

Julia-Ruth and Divarni wed on MAFS UK

Are Divarni and Julia-Ruth still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Rebecca and Bailey tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Married at First Sight

Maeve and Joe wed on MAFS UK

Are Joe and Maeve still together? MAFS UK relationship explained

Married at First Sight

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

Nelly and Steven tied the knot on season 10 of MAFS UK

Are Nelly and Steven still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

The drama between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton appears to be on going

Conor Maynard hits back at Charlotte Chilton with shocking dig after DNA row