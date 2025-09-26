Harper Beckham officially joins Instagram and her first post is the cutest
26 September 2025, 11:47
The youngest member of the Beckham family has gone Instagram official and there's only one person she wants to take to the grid with first.
Harper Beckham has just reached an important teenage milestone - she's officially joined Instagram.
Aged 14, it seems the youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham has finally been given the go ahead by her parents to join the world of social media.
And of course, as we all know, that very first Instagram grid post is the most important square of them all and Harper's first picture was the cutest - a little black and white snap of her and mum Victoria pulling their best pouting faces.
Happy to be picked first, the fashion designer reposted the picture onto her stories and wrote: "Kisses @harperbeckham."
Harper may have been allowed to join the world of social media but it seems her safety-conscious parents have put a few strong rules in place.
Her account, which already has the blue tick, is completely private and so far she only has 31 followers and 63 people she's following.
Her bio reads: "Harper Beckham. Yours truly <3. Your fav blonde. LDN / L.A. / MIAMI."
Harper's personal news come just before her family is thrust into the spotlight once again as Victoria launches her documentary on Netflix.
Starring the whole gang, minus son Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz of course, the three-part series will look into VB's rise to fame, her fashion empire and her personal struggles.
This will also undoubtedly shine more light on the family issues currently happening within the Beckham family.
With rumours of a feud between Brooklyn and his parents growing, their eldest child failed to show support for his mum on the news of her documentary. Brooklyn and wife Nicola also didn't invite the Beckham family to their recent vow renewal.
A source told The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.
"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."
