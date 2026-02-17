Harper Beckham, 14, shares heartfelt message about brother Brooklyn amidst family feud

17 February 2026, 13:03

Harper Beckham has shared a public post dedicated to her three big brothers.
Harper Beckham has shared a public post dedicated to her three big brothers. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The youngest Beckham showed love for her brothers as the family remains in the spotlight

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham’s younger sister Harper Seven, 14, has shared a poignant post on social media, amid the ongoing tensions within the Beckham family.

The message came after weeks of speculation following Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statement in which he accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling his life and creating what he described as “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.”

The 26-year-old claimed he was “standing up for myself for the first time in my life” after feeling that his wife Nicola Peltz had been disrespected.

Brooklyn Beckham’s younger sister Harper Seven, 14, (pictured) has shared a heartfelt post on social media, amid the ongoing tensions within the Beckham family.
Brooklyn Beckham’s younger sister Harper Seven, 14, (pictured) has shared a heartfelt post on social media, amid the ongoing tensions within the Beckham family. Picture: Getty

While David and Victoria have not responded publicly to his comments, both have continued to post on social media.

On Saturday, Harper shared an Instagram Story featuring a black-and-white holiday photo of her and her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x.”

The post, set to Fergie’s song 'Big Girls Don’t Cry', was later reposted by her mum Victoria.

Harper also dedicated a sweet message to her father, writing: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my first and always Valentine, I'm so grateful for all the laughs, advice, and hugs we share. I love you more than all the chocolate and flowers in the world!”

Her final post honoured her mum, with the caption: “Happy Valentine's to my best friend and to the best mum ever, I love you more than anything xx.”

The post followed shortly after Cruz Beckham paid tribute to his father in his latest music video.

Harper shared an Instagram Story featuring a black-and-white holiday photo of her and her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz (pictured)
Harper shared an Instagram Story featuring a black-and-white holiday photo of her and her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz (pictured). Picture: Instagram/Harper Beckham

The 20-year-old unveiled a teaser for his new single 'For Your Love', written with his band The Breakers, which includes a fun nod to David’s favourite Essex pie and mash shop.

“He is in one of the music videos. He is a great human and he was in a band when he was younger,” Cruz said in a recent interview. “He taught me about the Beatles. He's still got it but he doesn't gig anymore.”

The teaser shows Cruz and his bandmates at Tony’s Traditional Pie and Mash Shop in East London, a restaurant David has often praised for its classic dishes, before the release date flashes on screen.

Cruz also revealed how his band came together: “We met through my girlfriend, Jackie Apostel - she’s a songwriter - at a gig at The Ned. I’ve always wanted to be part of a band. When I was in the studio on my own, it felt like something was missing.”

He added: “We’re living the dream right now. We just want to keep playing music and put a smile on people’s faces, people need that right now.”

Brooklyn’s original statement, released in January 2026, confirmed that he was no longer in contact with his parents or siblings, citing “wedding dress design issues,” an “inappropriate wedding dance,” and ongoing brand disputes as causes of the fallout.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family,” he said.

Brooklyn’s original statement, released in January 2026, confirmed that he was no longer in contact with his parents or siblings.
Brooklyn’s original statement, released in January 2026, confirmed that he was no longer in contact with his parents or siblings. Picture: Getty

Nicola Peltz’s father, Nelson Peltz, spoke publicly about the situation for the first time at an event in Palm Beach earlier this month.

“My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that’s not for coverage here today,” he said, before adding: “I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!

Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

Married at First Sight

Stacey, 36, joined the ITV series last October, stepping in for Simon after he missed the first few days of filming due to a fall.

Simon Cowell reveals Stacey Solomon's Britain's Got Talent future as she steps in as guest judge

Celebrities

Mel has been an integral part of the show since season two of MAFS Australia.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits show after twelve years with shock statement

Married at First Sight

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.

Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

Love Island

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

Love Island

Here’s a look at what the stars of Dawson’s Creek have been doing since the show’s finale.

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

TV & Movies

Cruz, 20, revealed the intro for his new single 'For Your Love', written with his band The Breakers (pictured)

Cruz Beckham pays sweet tribute to dad David in new music video teaser

Music

Little Mix took a break from making music together in 2022

Little Mix members - Here's what Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne are doing now

Music

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast to talk about her twins' diagnosis.

Jesy Nelson shares emotional story of twins’ SMA diagnosis and calls for government action

Maya Jama hosts a Love Island All Stars game before dropping a twist at the end

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama drop 'closing twist' on latest villa game

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster

Who is Jesy Nelson's ex-boyfriend Zion Foster? Age, music and why they split revealed

The Pussycat Dolls are set for a reunion tour in 2026 according to reports

Pussycat Dolls reunion 'raring to go' as original members plan 2026 comeback

Music

Hilary Duff has confirmed a world music tour for 2026/27

Hilary Duff sends fans wild with Lucky Me World tour - here's how to get presale tickets

Music

Love Island All Stars first look sees Lucinda Strafford comment on another islander in her recoupling speech

Love Island All Stars first look - Lucinda confronted by another islander following tense recoupling

Love Island

James Van Der Beek is survived by his beautiful wife and children

Who are James Van Der Beek's wife and children?

Actor James Van Der Beek has died aged 48 following a battle with bowel cancer.

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has died, aged 48

Martin revealed that Fiona ‘now rarely understands where she is going or why'.

Fiona Phillips’ husband shares heartbreaking update on TV star's Alzheimer’s battle

Celebrities

The show's writers bought back the rights to produce more episodes.

The Inbetweeners new series - cast, release date and storyline revealed

TV & Movies

Max George has updated fans from his hospital bed after being rushed to A&E in the middle of the night.

The Wanted's Max George has 'no idea what's going on' following emergency hospital dash

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners

Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Events

Jack Whitehall's tour has been announced

Jack Whitehall Bad Influence tour dates, venues, presale and tickets revealed

Ben Shephard is the face of some of the most popular ITV shows

Ben Shephard facts: Age, TV shows, wife, children and more revealed

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock facts: Age, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Jade Thirlwall in 2023

Jade Thirlwall facts: Little Mix singer's age, boyfriend, parents and songs revealed

Perrie Edwards is a successful singer and songwriter

Perrie Edwards facts: Age, boyfriend, children and music career revealed

James Van Der Beek passed away in February 2026 of bowel cancer

James Van Der Beek facts: Age, TV shows and cause of death revealed