Harper Beckham, 14, shares heartfelt message about brother Brooklyn amidst family feud

Harper Beckham has shared a public post dedicated to her three big brothers. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The youngest Beckham showed love for her brothers as the family remains in the spotlight

Brooklyn Beckham’s younger sister Harper Seven, 14, has shared a poignant post on social media, amid the ongoing tensions within the Beckham family.

The message came after weeks of speculation following Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statement in which he accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling his life and creating what he described as “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.”

The 26-year-old claimed he was “standing up for myself for the first time in my life” after feeling that his wife Nicola Peltz had been disrespected.

Brooklyn Beckham’s younger sister Harper Seven, 14, (pictured) has shared a heartfelt post on social media, amid the ongoing tensions within the Beckham family. Picture: Getty

While David and Victoria have not responded publicly to his comments, both have continued to post on social media.

On Saturday, Harper shared an Instagram Story featuring a black-and-white holiday photo of her and her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x.”

The post, set to Fergie’s song 'Big Girls Don’t Cry', was later reposted by her mum Victoria.

Harper also dedicated a sweet message to her father, writing: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my first and always Valentine, I'm so grateful for all the laughs, advice, and hugs we share. I love you more than all the chocolate and flowers in the world!”

Her final post honoured her mum, with the caption: “Happy Valentine's to my best friend and to the best mum ever, I love you more than anything xx.”

The post followed shortly after Cruz Beckham paid tribute to his father in his latest music video.

Harper shared an Instagram Story featuring a black-and-white holiday photo of her and her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz (pictured). Picture: Instagram/Harper Beckham

The 20-year-old unveiled a teaser for his new single 'For Your Love', written with his band The Breakers, which includes a fun nod to David’s favourite Essex pie and mash shop.

“He is in one of the music videos. He is a great human and he was in a band when he was younger,” Cruz said in a recent interview. “He taught me about the Beatles. He's still got it but he doesn't gig anymore.”

The teaser shows Cruz and his bandmates at Tony’s Traditional Pie and Mash Shop in East London, a restaurant David has often praised for its classic dishes, before the release date flashes on screen.

Cruz also revealed how his band came together: “We met through my girlfriend, Jackie Apostel - she’s a songwriter - at a gig at The Ned. I’ve always wanted to be part of a band. When I was in the studio on my own, it felt like something was missing.”

He added: “We’re living the dream right now. We just want to keep playing music and put a smile on people’s faces, people need that right now.”

Brooklyn’s original statement, released in January 2026, confirmed that he was no longer in contact with his parents or siblings, citing “wedding dress design issues,” an “inappropriate wedding dance,” and ongoing brand disputes as causes of the fallout.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family,” he said.

Brooklyn’s original statement, released in January 2026, confirmed that he was no longer in contact with his parents or siblings. Picture: Getty

Nicola Peltz’s father, Nelson Peltz, spoke publicly about the situation for the first time at an event in Palm Beach earlier this month.

“My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that’s not for coverage here today,” he said, before adding: “I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”