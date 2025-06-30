Harriet Dart's age, boyfriend, parents, height, net worth and Instagram revealed

Harriet Dart is hoping to go for in Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty/Instagram/@harriet_dart

By Hope Wilson

How old is Harriet Dart, who is her boyfriend Stephen, where is she from, how tall is she and who are her parents?

Wimbledon has a dark horse rising in the tournament in the form of British tennis star Harriet Dart.

After making it to the doubles semifinals at the Singapore Open earlier this year, Harriet is hoping to go all the way in Wimbledon 2025 as she takes part in the Ladies' Singles and Ladies' Doubles. She'll face tough competition from Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff but with the support of her family, friends and partner, Harriet is hoping to take the win.

As we watch her matches on TV, in the stadium and if you're lucky, the Royal Box, lots of us are wanting to get to know Harriet a bit more.

How old is Harriet Dart, what is her net worth, how tall is she and what is her Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the sportswoman.

Harriet Dart is taking part in Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How old is Harriet Dart?

Tennis ace Harriet is 28-years-old and was born on the July 28th 1996. The Wimbledon hopeful has been playing tennis since the age of seven, meaning she has over 20 years of sporting experience under her belt.

Where is Harriet Dart from?

Harriet is from Hampstead in London and attended The Royal School. It is believed the sporting star still lives in the capital and has competed in a number of British tournaments over the years, including Wimbledon and the Nottingham Open.

Harriet Dart is a British tennis player. Picture: Getty

Who is Harriet Dart’s boyfriend Stephen Falck?

Harriet is in a relationship with Norwegian model and software engineer, Stephen Falck. Her beau has worked with brands including Calvin Klein, H&M, and Tommy Hilfiger, according to Essentially Sports.

The pair made their partnership official back in June 2022, after Harriet admitted she had been in a 'toxic' relationship prior to meeting Stephen.

Speaking of that former partner, Harriet confessed: "I went through a bad relationship, it was very toxic, and I do believe, if you’re happier off the court, you’re happier on the court."

She continued: "I’m a lot happier now, I have a nice boyfriend now, which is nice. I definitely feel like I belong a lot more."

Harriet Dart is in a relationship. Picture: Alamy

Who are Harriet Dart’s parents?

Harriet comes from a tennis family, with her mum Susie and dad Nick having a sporting background. According to LTA, Harriet's parents apparently met at Cumberland Lawn Tennis Club, where their daughter now trains!

It looks like her mum and dad's passion has now become Harriet's, with the Brit telling The Independent in 2017: "I’ve dreamt of being world number one and winning a grand slam since I was very little and saw [Maria] Sharapova on the television.

"Pretty much all my life has been around tennis. It’s always something I wanted to do."

How tall is Harriet Dart?

Harriet's height is 5ft 9in, making her 1.75m tall.

This makes her the same height as Emma Raducanu, but slightly shorter than Coco Gauff who reaches 1.77m.

Harriet Dart comes from a tennis background. Picture: Getty

What is Harriet Dart's Instagram?

Fans can follow Harriet on Instagram @harriet_dart. She currently has over 42,000 followers on the platform and often posts images of her tennis tournaments, as well as days out with friends.

As she continues her journey in Wimbledon, we're sure her following will continue to grow!

What is Harriet Dart's net worth?

It is currently unknown what Harriet's net worth is, however she has taken part various tennis competitions which will have added to her bank balance.

In 2023, Harriet was runner-up in the Wimbledon Mixed Doubles alongside Joe Salisbury, meaning they were awarded £64,000.

As well as her sporting achievements, Harriet has partnered with brands such as Barebells, Yonex Tennis, ASICS Tennis and Vitamin Well, which will have added to her bank balance.