Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint split after dramatically unfollowing each other

5 June 2025, 11:41

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint are no longer together
Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint are no longer together. Picture: Instagram/Harriett Blackmore/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore have reportedly broken-up after getting back together on Love Island All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island stars Ronnie Vint, 28, and Harriett Blackmore, 25, appear to have split after rekindling their relationship on All Stars earlier this year.

This comes just days after Ronnie hit back at reports the two had broken-up after rumours began to swirl that the pair had called it quits. However eagle-eyed fans have now noticed that the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram and have deleted joint photographs together.

Whilst neither Harriett or Ronnie have confirmed their split, fans are convinced they are no more after the 28-year-old liked a picture of former Islander Tyne-Lexy Clarson.

Harriett and Ronnie's split comes after fellow All Stars couples Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard announced their break-ups.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore have split after three months together
Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore have split after three months together. Picture: ITV

This will come as a surprise to fans as Harriett previously told The Mirror that the pair would be moving in together in June.

The 25-year-old revealed: "We’re moving up towards London, which is exciting. It’s really close to Matilda [Draper], so we’ll be spending a lot of time with her, and going back and forth."

When asked how she felt about living with Ronnie, she said: "People say the cracks show when you move in together, but because we met in the villa and lived in each other’s pockets every single day, we’d already crossed that bridge. This is just a new chapter."

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore first met in 2024
Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore first met in 2024. Picture: ITV

Fans were left confused by the news as the couple had recently been on holiday together, however many followers took to social media to discuss their parting.

One user wrote: "Both wiped each other from their IG. How people do that so quick is beyond me."

Another said: "I highly think their relationship will end on very bad terms with how clear it gets that it’s so unhealthy."

With a third stating: "This is not the first time he has done cryptic stories and archive and unarchived posts with her. Why make it obvious on socials? Just fight in private."

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint have unfollowed each other on Instagram
Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

This most recent split comes after the couple went their separate ways last summer after meeting on Love Island in 2024.

The two didn't have the easiest of rides on the show, with their love triangle featuring Jess White becoming a focal point on the show.

Whilst Harriett and Ronnie decided to give their relationship a go after leaving the villa, they called it quits in September 2024.

