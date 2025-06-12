Actor Harris Yulin dies aged 87 following heart attack

12 June 2025, 09:06

Actor Harris Yulin has died, aged 87
Actor Harris Yulin has died, aged 87. Picture: Getty / Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Scarface, Bean and Ozark actor Harris Yulin has passed away, with Michael Hoffman leading tributes to the TV, film and Broadway star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harris Yulin, the revered actor whose career spanned six decades across film, television, and stage, has died at the age of 87.

His family and long-time manager, Sue Leibman, confirmed he passed away on Tuesday (June 10) in New York City following a heart attack.

Yulin was best known to many for his roles in landmark films such as Scarface (1983), where he portrayed corrupt police officer Mel Bernstein, and Ghostbusters II (1989), in which he played the stern and comical Judge Stephen Wexler.

His impressive résumé also included a memorable role as George Grierson in Bean (1997), as well as a recurring appearance on the Netflix series Ozark. In 1996, he earned an Emmy nomination for his guest performance on the sitcom Frasier.

Yulin was best known to many for his roles in landmark films such as Scarface (1983)
Yulin was best known to many for his roles in landmark films such as Scarface (1983). Picture: Alamy

Born in Los Angeles in 1937, Yulin began his acting journey on the New York stage, making his debut in 1963 in James Saunders' Next Time I'll Sing to You.

He would go on to become a fixture on Broadway, where his performances in productions such as Hedda Gabler, The Price, The Visit, and a 1980 revival of Lillian Hellman's Watch on the Rhine earned him the status of a stage legend.

Harris Yulin with his wife, Kristen Lowman, and late daughter, Claire, in 2018
Harris Yulin with his wife, Kristen Lowman, and late daughter, Claire, in 2018. Picture: Getty

At the time of his death, Yulin was preparing to begin work on a new chapter in his career, a leading role in American Classic, a forthcoming MGM+ series directed by Michael Hoffman and co-starring Kevin Kline and Laura Linney.

In a heartfelt tribute, Hoffman described Yulin as "very simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered."

"His marriage of immense technique with an always fresh sense of discovery gave his work an immediacy and vitality and purity I've experienced nowhere else," Hoffman said: "And what he was as an actor, he was as a man — the grace, the humility, the generosity. All of us at American Classic have been blessed by our experience with him. He will always remain the beating heart of our show."

Yulin's family shared that he had been deeply moved to work with Hoffman and with fellow artists he had long admired.

He is survived by his wife, actress Kristen Lowman. his son-in-law, artist Ted Mineo, and his nephew, Martin Crane. His daughter, actress Claire Lucido, died in 2022.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Celebs Go Dating has seen a celebrity storm off set

Celebs Go Dating thrown into chaos as star storms off set leaving bosses scrambling

Celebrities

Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be taking part in the group's 25th anniversary celebration

Westlife star Mark Feehily pulls out of 25-year celebrations following serious health issues
Brian Wilson has passed away

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has died, aged 82

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots

Heart Live in Ibiza: How to watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement to Jeremy after fallout

TV & Movies

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew on the 1997 film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's adorable outtakes from Titanic movie unveiled

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Love Island

Fern Britton has revealed she has no contact with ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton reveals savage way ex-husband Phil Vickery cut contact after their divorce

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Remell and Shea have entered the Love Island villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Remell and Shea enter the villa

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

News

Father's Day 2025

Father's Day: Send us your dedications to your dad!

Lifestyle

Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton is a famous football player

Who is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams' famous footballer dad Gifton?

Fern Britton has opened up about her weight loss

Fern Britton reveals the two life-changing things she did to lose five stone

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Sophie Lee has opened up about her health journey on Love Island

Love Island's Sophie Lee bravely opens up about burn scars after shocking fire accident

Sophie Lee is a contestant on Love Island 2025

Love Island's Sophie Lee burn cause and treatment explained

Matalan is also embarking on a refurbishment programme

Full list of 10 new Matalan shops opening across the UK

News

Grant's tour goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through the film's iconic settings, including the quaint travel bookshop on Portobello Road and the famous blue door of Thacker's flat.

Hugh Grant gives hilarious Notting Hill set tour in unearthed video

Nick Knowles has married Katie Knowles

Nick Knowles, 62, marries wife Katie, 34, in lavish ceremony

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Michael Jackson's last ever performance was filmed just 48-hours before the star's sudden death at his home in Los Angeles home.

Insiders share truth about Michael Jackson's last performance 48 hours before his death

The best running songs

The 20 best running songs for your next marathon

Music

Michael Jackson remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in music history.

Michael Jackson facts: King of Pop's age, wife, childen, career and death explained

Real reason Rachel Reeves is in the final episode of Clarkson's Farm, explained

Real reason Clarkson's Farm put flash image of Rachel Reeves in final episode

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm is rumoured to be returning for a fifth series

Clarkson's Farm season 5 release date revealed

TV & Movies