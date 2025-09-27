Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

27 September 2025, 18:35

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete
Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey famous for? And what did he achieve in his athletic career? Here's everything you need to know about the Gladiator.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey shot to household fame when he joined the new cast of Gladiators as Nitro - but who is he?

Now joining the line up of Strictly Come Dancing, the athlete is hoping his competitive nature will serve him well on the dance floor alongside professional partner Karen Hauer.

So who is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and how did he first become famous? From his personal life with his wife and children to his career in athletics and on TV, here's everything you need to know.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is happily married to wife Lauren Cooper
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is happily married to wife Lauren Cooper. Picture: Getty

Who is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey?

Age: 37

From: London

Instagram: @aikines

Most us know Harry as Nitro from Gladiators but he had a career long before that. He first become famous as an athlete where he competed as a sprinter and in the men's relay. He took part in the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

He was the 2005 BBC 'Young Sports Personality of the Year' and isn't shy of medals either. He won two gold medals with Team GB at the Commonwealth Games and three gold medals at the European Championships.

How tall is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey?

As a Gladiator and athlete it will be no surprise to hear Harry is a tall 5ft 11inches which is around 1.81m tall.

What TV shows has Harry Aikines-Aryeetey been on?

Mostly, Harry has appeared on our screens as Nitro but recently took his first step into the dancing world by participating in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. He then quickly signed up for the main show.

Who is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey's wife?

Harry is married to Lauren Cooper who prefers to remain out of the public eye.

Not much is known about Lauren but we know they married in October 2019.

Does Harry Aikines-Aryeetey have children?

Yes! Harry is the very proud father of his five year old daughter Aubreé-Isla who he shares with his wife.

The TV personality loves to show off their adorable relationship on Instagram, most recently dedicating a post to her fifth birthday.

He wrote: "Can’t believe my little shadow is already 5. She’s grown, got more sass than me, and somehow still manages to be my partner in crime.

"Being a girl dad… undefeated feeling. Girl dads know, you don’t raise daughters, They raise you. #Big5 #Level5Unlocked."

