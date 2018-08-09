Harry Kane reveals fiancèe had no pain relief as fans praise her choice of delivery

Harry Kane has something to celebrate following the World Cup last month, as he welcomed a new addition to his family.

England football captain Harry Kane has praised his wife Kate Goodland for her strength when giving birth to their daughter Vivienne Jane.

The happy couple, who welcomed their daughter on Wednesday, shared a picture of their newborn from Kate’s hospital bed in an adorable picture on Instagram, and Harry revealed Kate hadn’t required any pain relief for her water birth.

Sharing the happy news with his 6.5 million followers, the football star said he was "so proud" of his fiancee for delivering their "beautiful addition to the family,” in a post that has since been liked over 700,000 times.

The proud dad then went onto praise her “amazing water birth” even using the hashtag #hypnobirthing as the reason behind the smooth delivery.

This is the second time the Kate has opted for this method of delivery as she also had a water brith when giving birth to their first child Ivy in 2017.

Long-term childhood sweethearts Harry and Kate now share two daughters and got engaged in July last year.