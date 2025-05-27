Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

27 May 2025, 17:12

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger have been cast for the highly-anticipated HBO TV series.

The upcoming Harry Potter television series has officially found its leading boys and girl as they reveal the cast of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

On Tuesday, May 27, Dominic McLaughlin was revealed to have been cast as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton taking on the role of Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout set to portray Ron Weasley.

The casting comes after what producers describe as an “extraordinary search,” led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, which saw tens of thousands of young actors auditioning for the iconic roles.

“We are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” producers said in a statement: “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

The series, which will be a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling fantasy novels, is being developed by HBO under the guidance of showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials), while Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, Succession) is confirmed to direct multiple episodes.

In addition to the leads, a slate of well-known actors has been cast in key supporting roles. John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost has been cast as Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape.

The series is being positioned as a more expansive and faithful adaptation of the original books than the blockbuster films, with each season expected to cover one book in the seven-part saga.

Production is set to begin in the coming months, with a release date yet to be announced. The show is expected to debut on Max (formerly HBO Max) as part of Warner Bros.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

TV & Movies

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

TV & Movies

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

