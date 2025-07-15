Harry Potter HBO series cast: Full list revealed

The Harry Potter TV cast has been announced
The Harry Potter TV cast has been announced. Picture: Getty / HBO
Here's the full list of all the Harry Potter characters cast for the HBO TV series so far - from Harry Potter, Ron Wealsey and Hermione Granger to Draco Malfoy, Snape and Dumbledore.

Harry Potter fans were delighted when it was announced that HBO Max would be bringing the magical world to life again with a new TV series, promising to stay true to the original books by JK Rowling and delving into detail missed in the films.

Recently, the team behind the Harry Potter TV series announced that filming would begin in the summer of 2025 at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, following an open casting call to fill the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Now, HBO have confirmed the cast members for the first series (which will be based on the book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone) including Nick Frost as Hagrid, John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Snape.

Here's the full list of all the Harry Potter characters cast for the HBO TV series so far.

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Dominic McLaughlin, 11, will lead then HBO Harry Potter series as the title character, walking in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe.

He was cast as The Boy Who Lived after impressing the casting team amid their search for the perfect Harry Potter. They are believed to have auditioned around 30,000 actors for the role.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter
Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter. Picture: HBO / Instagram

Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Arabella Stanton, 11, will play the intelligent and driven Hermione Granger in the HBO series of Harry Potter.

Unlike Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), this is not Arabella's first acting role; she played Matilda in the West End production of Matilda The Musical from September 2023 to March 2024.

As well as this, she also played Control in the West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Starlight Express from July 2024 to September 2024.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley
Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Picture: HBO

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Alastair Stout, 11, will join the famous trio as Ronald Weasley, Harry Potter's loyal and funny best friend with bright red hair and freckles, who later develops a budding romance with Hermione.

Taking over the role from Rupert Grint, this will be Alastair's first professional acting role.

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

It has been confirmed by HBO that John Lithgow, 79, will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV series, just weeks after the actor himself confirmed the news in an interview.

The actor, who is best known for his roles in Interstellar (2014), Footloose (1984), Conclave (2024) and The Crown (2016), revealed that he was "excited" about taking on the role, previously played by Michael Gambon and Richard Harris in the film series.

Lithgow also opened up about this role "defining the last chapter" of his life, with the 10-year long series requiring a huge commitment to the story, admiring that it has been "a hard decision".

Speaking to ScreenRant, John said on taking the role of Dumbledore: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid."

He added: "But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

John Lithgow will play Dumbledore
John Lithgow will play Dumbledore. Picture: Getty

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Paapa Essiedu, who you may recognise from I May Destroy You and Gangs of London, was announced as the actor taking on the role of Snape in the Harry Potter TV series, previously played by the late Alan Rickman.

On accepting the role of Snape, Paapa wrote on social media: "An honour and a privilege to be going on this journey with these legends. We shall eat and we shall leave no crumbs. See you at Hogwarts. Professor Snape x."

Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape
Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape. Picture: Getty

Nick Frost as Hagrid

Nick Frost has been confirmed as the actor taking on the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, making his first appearance as the beloved character in the first series instalment.

You may recognise Nick from Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End and Paul.

Nick Frost is excited to play Hagrid
Nick Frost is excited to play Hagrid. Picture: Nick Frost / Instagram

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Janet McTeer, best known for Wuthering Heights, Albert Nobbs and The Menu, Ozark and Jessica Jones will play the stern-yet-kind Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall in the HBO Harry Potter series.

Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall
Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall. Picture: Getty

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Paul Whitehouse will take on the role of child-hating Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch in the Harry Potter TV series, best known for The Fast Show, Harry & Paul, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing and Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch
Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch. Picture: Getty

Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell

Professor Quirrell will be played by actor Luke Thallon, best known for Patriots, Albion and Leopoldstadt.

Luke Thallon will take on the role of Professor Quirrell
Luke Thallon will take on the role of Professor Quirrell. Picture: Getty

Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Bel Powley, 33, will take on the role of Petunia Dursley, Harry Potter's aunt who raises him alongside husband Vernon Dursley after the death of her sister, Lily Potter, and her husband.

The British actress was educated at Holland Park School and began her acting career as a teenager, starring in the CBBC action series M.I. High. Powley has since gained recognition for her roles in acclaimed productions such as The Morning Show and The King of Staten Island.

Bel Powley will portray Petunia Dursley
Bel Powley will portray Petunia Dursley. Picture: Getty

Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Daniel Rigby, 42, is a British actor and comedian who originally found fame through the comedy circuit after performing at Latitude Festival, later winning the 2007 Laughing Horse New Act of The Year.

Rigby has since built a strong acting career with roles in Renegade Nell, The Witchfinder, and Landscapers. He was recently cast as Vernon Dursley in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series, a role he says he’s “thrilled to play as the world’s worst Muggle, Uncle Vernon.”

Daniel Rigby has been cast as Vernon Dursley
Daniel Rigby has been cast as Vernon Dursley. Picture: Getty

Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley

Dudley Dursley will be played as Amos Kitson in the Harry Potter HBO series. Like many of the young actors also cast in the show, this is Amos' first professional acting role.

Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

Bertie Carvel, 47, is a British film actor and theatre director acclaimed for his dynamic performances across screen and stage. He is known for standout roles in Doctor Foster, The Crown, and Dalgliesh.

Carvel is set to step into the magical world of HBO’s Harry Potter series as Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, a role previously portrayed by Robert Hardy.

Bertie Carvel will portray The Minister of Magic
Bertie Carvel will portray The Minister of Magic. Picture: Getty

Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Katherine Parkinson, 47, is a British actress celebrated for her work in both comedy and drama. She is best known for her roles in The IT Crowd, Rivals, Doc Martin, and Humans.

Parkinson will take on the beloved role of Molly Weasley in HBO’s Harry Potter series; the fiercely loving mother of her six sons and one daughter.

Katherine Parkinson will be Molly Weasley in Harry Potter
Katherine Parkinson will be Molly Weasley in Harry Potter. Picture: Getty

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Lox Pratt will take over from Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the upcoming Harry Potter series. The young actor is relatively new to the industry, but did star as Jack in a TV series of Lord of the Flies.

Posting on Instagram following the announcement of his role, Lox wrote: "Slytherin all the way! I’m totally thrilled to be able to share the news that I’ll be playing Draco Malfoy in the new HBO series of Harry Potter."

Other roles cast for HBO's Harry Potter series:

  • Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch
  • Anton Lesser as Ollivander
  • Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy
  • Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan
  • Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil
  • Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown
  • Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom

