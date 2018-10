Harry Potter house for sale

JK Rowling's old home which inspired books up for sale

The author's childhood home in the village of Tutshill, Gloucestershire, is on the market for £399,950.

The cottage has been the inspiration for Harry Potter novels and includes trapdoors and cupboards which also feature in the wizard's novels.

Rowling also left her mark by "signing" a window frame with the words "Joanne Rowling slept here circa 1982"