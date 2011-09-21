Harry Potter's a record breaker..again

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2' is the fastest selling DVD and Blu-ray of all-time.

Pre-orders for the final installment of the boy wizard films began yesterday and quickly broke all previous records.

Pre-orders were almost four times higher than those achieved by 'the Deathly Hallows Part 1' in the first 24 hours.



The Blu-ray version will be packed with extra features, including deleted scenes, an 80-minute 'Maximum Movie Mode' presented by Matthew Lewis who plays Neville Longbottom, a conversation with JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe and Warwick Davies talking about becoming a Gringotts goblin.



The Limited Numbered Edition and a boxset including all 8 Harry Potter films will also be released on DVD.



To celebrate the release of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2" the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Park at Universal Orlando Resort will hold a celebration lasting three days and kicking off on November 11.