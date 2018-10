Harry Potter shatters records

The final Harry Potter movie has taken more money on it's opening weekend in the US than any film in history.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2," has taken $168 million, beating the last Batman film "The Dark Knight" by ten million.



The eighth film in the series had already eclipsed all others by raking in a whopping ninety two million dollars on its opening day.

