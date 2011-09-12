'Harry Potter' to sing carols

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is to sing a carol this winter to help raise money for those infected with HIV/Aids.

Radcliffe is currently starring in the Broadway production of 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' and he will team up with other members of the cast to record a cover of Tom Lehrer's A Christmas Carol.



The album, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Vol. 13, will be on sale in the States from October.



Proceeds go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, an organisation launched in the U.S. to help those suffering with the disease.