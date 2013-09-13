Harry Potter Spin-Off Confirmed

JK Rowling will make her screenwriting debut in a new movie based on a character from the Harry Potter stories.

Called Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, the new film is named after a textbook given to Hogwarts pupils.

The film will centre around the book's fictitious author, Newt Scamander.

Rowling confirmed the news on her official Facebook page.

‘As hardcore Harry Potter fans will know, I liked him so much that I even married his grandson, Rolf, to one of my favourite characters from the Harry Potter series, Luna Lovegood.

‘The laws and customs of the hidden magical society will be familiar to anyone who has read the Harry Potter books or seen the films, but Newt’s story will start in New York, 70 years before Harry’s gets under way.’

The Harry Potter film franchise is the most successful of all time.