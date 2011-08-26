Harry Potter star to move to Hollywood

Evanna Lynch is moving to Los Angeles to continue acting

The Irish actress, who plays Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, has decided to make the move to the US in the hope of landing some meaty roles overseas.

"I'm going to the States to start auditioning out there, I've just got a manager sorted" she said in an interview to the Evening Herald "I'll be moving to LA next month and staying there for a couple of months at least. I'm sure I'll miss Ireland, but I've always loved travelling."

Lynch also said that she's kept in touch with her Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe.

"We are all still in touch using social networks and emails. It is hard to keep in touch with everyone all the time, and some of the cast are just rubbish at it" she said. "But I have stayed in contact with all my closest friends from the films."