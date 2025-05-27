Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

With the Harry Potter TV series starting filming in the summer of 2025, has the highly-anticipated show been cast yet? Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape.

Harry Potter fans were delighted when it was announced that HBO Max would be bringing the magical world to life again with a new TV series, promising to stay true to the original books by JK Rowling and delving into detail missed in the films.

Recently, the team behind the Harry Potter TV series announced that filming would begin in the summer of 2025 at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, following an open casting call to fill the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Now, HBO have confirmed the confirmed cast members for the first series (which will be based on the book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone) including Nick Frost as Hagrid, John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Snape.

Here's everything we know about the cast of the HBO Max Harry Potter TV series, including who is playing the iconic characters.

The Harry Potter TV cast has been announced. Picture: HBO

Harry, Ron and Hermione

Three newcomers will be taking on the iconic roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Wesley as they make their way into the Wizarding World.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter, however this isn't his first acting role as the child actor has previously appeared in the TV series Gifted. He is also set to star in the upcoming film Grow alongside Nick Frost and Joe Wilkinson.

Arabella Stanton also has an extensive acting background with the youngster starring as Matilda on the West End. However she will now be taking on another iconic role as Hermione Granger in the series.

Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the drama, with the actor's only previous acting experience being in an advert for potato producer Albert Bartlett.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Picture: HBO

Albus Dumbledore

John Lithgow will play Dumbledore. Picture: Getty

It has been confirmed by HBO that John Lithgow, 79, will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV series, just weeks after the actor himself confirmed the news in an interview.

The actor, who is best known for his roles in Interstellar (2014), Footloose (1984), Conclave (2024) and The Crown (2016), revealed that he was "excited" about taking on the role, previously played by Michael Gambon and Richard Harris in the film series.

Lithgow also opened up about this role "defining the last chapter" of his life, with the 10-year long series requiring a huge commitment to the story, admiring that it has been "a hard decision".

Speaking to ScreenRant, John said on taking the role of Dumbledore: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid."

He aded: "But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Voldemort

Could Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe return to play Voldemort? Picture: Getty

HBO are yet to announced who will play Voldemort.

Previously played by Ralph Fiennes, Voldemort is another huge role in the Harry Potter story which needs to be cast correctly.

Fiennes previously said he would love to see Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy take on the role, while others have suggested that Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry in the film series) could return as The Dark Lord.

Severus Snape

Could Paapa Essiedu be the new Snape? Picture: Getty

Paapa Essiedu, who you may recognise from I May Destroy You and Gangs of London, was announced as the actor taking on the role of Snape in the Harry Potter TV series, previously played by the late Alan Rickman.

Hagrid

Hagrid will be played by Nick Frost. Picture: Getty

Nick Frost has been confirmed as the actor taking on the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, making his first appearance as the beloved character in the first series instalment.

You may recognise Nick from Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End and Paul.

Minerva McGonagall

Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall. Picture: Getty

Janet McTeer, best known for Wuthering Heights, Albert Nobbs and The Menu, Ozark and Jessica Jones will play the stern-yet-kind Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall in the HBO Harry Potter series.

The role had previously been tipped to be played by Sharon Horgan and Rachel Weisz.

Argus Filch

Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch. Picture: Getty

Paul Whitehouse will take on the role of child-hating Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch in the Harry Potter TV series, best known for The Fast Show, Harry & Paul, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing and Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

Professor Quirrell

Luke Thallon will take on the role of Professor Quirrell. Picture: Getty

Professor Quirrell will be played by actor Luke Thallon, best known for Patriots, Albion and Leopoldstadt.

Sirius Black

Can you see Ben Barnes are Sirius Black? Picture: Getty

Sirius Black is yet to be cast by HBO for the Harry Potter TV series.

Sirius Black, previously played by Gary Oldman, is said to be potentially filled by English actor Ben Barnes, best known for The Chronicles of Narnia movies and Netflix series Shadow and Bone.