Harry Potter TV series cast: All the reports and rumours

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

With the Harry Potter TV series starting filming in the summer of 2025, has the highly-anticipated show been cast yet? Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape.

Harry Potter fans were delighted when it was announced that HBO Max would be bringing the magical world to life again with a new TV series, promising to stay true to the original books by JK Rowling and delving into detail missed in the films.

Recently, the team behind the Harry Potter TV series announced that filming would begin in the summer of 2025 at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden following an open casting call to fill the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

While the cast of the new series is yet to be announced by HBO, there have been many reports around who could be filling the roles of Snape, Dumbledore and Voldemort - and fans have their own recommendations to the casting directors.

To help make sense of all the rumours and reports, here's everything we know about the cast of the HBO Max Harry Potter TV series.

Harry, Ron and Hermione

The roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are arguably the most important parts to cast, and to find the next trio the casting directors behind the HBO series held open auditions across the UK.

The casting call has now closed, however, we haven't heard from the team if they have cast the characters. Meanwhile, Hollywood gossip monger Daniel Richtman said that (according to his sources) three children have been found to fill the roles.

Albus Dumbledore

John Lithgow is one of the front-runners for the role of Dumbledore. Picture: Getty

There's been a lot of chatter over who could play the Headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore, and fill the shoes of the late Michael Gambon and Richard Harris.

According to reports, the role could be offered to US actor John Lithgow, who previously starred as Winston Churchill in The Crown - which means we know his British accent is decent! The actor is said to be in "final talks" to take on the iconic role.

Other names being thrown around by fans are Ian McKellen, Denzel Washington and even Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the film series. It appears Gary is up for the role, having previously said on the TV series: “I would bet my money that they will get a whole new cast of people. Maybe in a few years, I could do Dumbledore.”

Voldemort

Could Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe return to play Voldemort? Picture: Getty

Previously played by Ralph Fiennes, Voldemort is another huge role in the Harry Potter story which needs to be cast correctly.

Fiennes previously said he would love to see Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy take on the role, while others have suggested that Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry in the film series) could return as The Dark Lord.

Severus Snape

Could Paapa Essiedu be the new Snape? Picture: Getty

Severus Snape is said to be close to being casted, with reports pointing to the role going to Paapa Essiedu, who you may recognise from I May Destroy You and Gangs of London.

Another name being thrown out there by fans is Adam Driver, but this could be down to his long black hair matching JK Rowling's description of the character in the books.

Hagrid

Brett Goldstein could be stepping into the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV series. Picture: Getty

This one has been controversial with fans, but Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein is reportedly being eyed-up for the role of Hagrid, previously played by the late Robbie Coltrane.

Minerva McGonagall

Sharon Horgan is one of the stars said to be being considered for the role of Minerva McGonagall. Picture: Getty

According to reports, both Bad Sisters actress Sharon Horgan and Rachel Weisz are being considered for the role of stern-yet-kind Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall.

Sirius Black

Can you see Ben Barnes are Sirius Black? Picture: Getty

Sirius Black, previously played by Gary Oldman, is said to be potentially filled by English actor Ben Barnes, best known for The Chronicles of Narnia movies and Netflix series Shadow and Bone.