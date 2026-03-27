First Harry Potter trailer for TV series reveals new Harry, Hermione and Ron in action

27 March 2026, 12:14

Harry Potter is returning to screens, with HBO confirming a Christmas 2026 premiere date alongside the release of its first teaser trailer.
Harry Potter is returning to screens, with HBO confirming a Christmas 2026 premiere date alongside the release of its first teaser trailer. Picture: HBO

By Giorgina Hamilton

The two-minute trailer offers fans a glimpse of Hogwarts, the Sorting Hat, and the iconic wizarding trio in their first adventures.

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Harry Potter is returning to screens, with HBO confirming a Christmas 2026 premiere date alongside the release of its first teaser trailer.

The series, which adapts J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for its opening season, marks a fresh return to the wizarding world nearly three decades after the first book was published. Filming has been underway at Leavesden Studios since mid-2025.

The two-minute trailer, unveiled at a press event in London, introduces a new cast led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter.
Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter. Picture: HBO/Instagram

The trio were selected following an open casting process across the UK. Early footage offers a first glimpse of key moments from the story, including the characters’ first meeting on the Hogwarts Express, Harry’s encounter with Hagrid, the Sorting Hat ceremony and scenes from his first Quidditch match.

The series is expected to explore the books in greater depth than the original film adaptations, with Francesca Gardiner, a writer on Succession, serving as showrunner, while Mark Mylod is directing several episodes.

The production has remained tightly controlled, with few details released prior to the trailer, as HBO positions the show as a major release for its streaming platform.

JB Perrette, Warner Bros Discovery's CEO and president of global streaming and games, said it would be “the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period”, adding: “It’s number one, two and three in many ways.”

The cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Paapa’s casting has drawn criticism from some fans, and the actor has spoken about receiving online abuse. “I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you,’” he told The Times.

“It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’ While I hope I’ll be okay, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work.

"I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally. The themes that run through Harry Potter are of love triumphing over hate – of acceptance. And that’s why I’m doing it.”

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the original films, has also commented on the new casting, saying: “I’m sure Dominic is going to be better than me.

"I learned as I went," he added. "I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less embarrassing now that I’m older. But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter.”

The series is planned as a multi-season adaptation of all seven books, with the young cast expected to grow into their roles as the story unfolds.

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