Harry Styles's extravagant engagement ring details for fiancée Zoe Kravitz revealed

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are confirming their engagement to close friends and family. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Former One Direction singer seeks out 'authentic' diamond for his future wife as all the luxury details are revealed.

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Harry Styles got his fan base very excited when he was pictured with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz along with a huge diamond on her important wedding finger.

The happy couple themselves have yet to confirm the rumours but sources and insiders have all clubbed together to certify they are actually engaged and super happy.

And while many are obsessing over Harry's latest relationship update, for others, they're remaining super focused on that engagement ring. And it's easy to see why.

A huge rock on actress Zoe's finger, it's believed this diamond ring has a huge value along with some key details that suit Harry and her personalities.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been together since around August 2025. Picture: Getty

Talking about the style, it's clear the former One Direction singer has opted for class and traditional with his choice of ring.

Diamond expert Olivia Landau told In Style: "From the photos, this ring appears to be a more classic traditional style engagement ring opposed to her previous more ornate Georgian button-back bezel-set engagement ring from Channing Tatum."

Experts have gone on to guess Zoe's engagement ring is around six to ten carats in size which makes its estimated value around £111,000 to £370,500.

Another jewellery expert told Marie Claire that Harry picked an engagement ring design that was definitely on-trend with celebrities right now.

"I’ve noticed a growing desire among clients for something more authentic, more distinct," Monika Ruggerino told them.

Harry Styles is also going on a world tour in 2026. Picture: Getty

"Antique diamonds, especially those with fancy cuts like Old Mine and Old European styles, perfectly capture this yearning for individuality."

Kim Kardashian had a similar engagement ring with Kanye West, Taylor Swift also has a diamond with these qualities as well as Selena Gomez who has a marquise-cut diamond in the same style.

It's believed Harry, 32, and Zoe, 37, have confirmed their happy news to close friends and family.

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