Why everyone thinks Harry Styles and girlfriend Zoe Kravitz are engaged

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are rumoured to be enagegd. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

One Direction's Harry Styles may have just made 2026 his year after announcing a world tour and seemingly proposing to his actress girlfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles keeps his romances and relationships very private but after being spotted with his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz in London, the internet has exploded with the fact he's potentially engaged.

Not usually one for public displays of affection, the former One Direction band member was pictured with his actress partner kissing and embracing as she got into her car following their stay at a hotel.

But while seeing pictures of Harry locking lips with his girlfriend was a surprise, others couldn't take their eyes off the huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.

An onlooker who spotted the happy couple told The Sun: "Harry and Zoe look so in love – and she’s got an enormous diamond on her ring finger.

Harry Styles admitted he had changed his views on marriage after his music hiatus. Picture: Getty

"He is such a gent and led her to a waiting car before leaning in and giving her a kiss. When she left Harry waved her off. Zoe had a massive smile on her face.

"You couldn’t miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge."

And Harry and Zoe went even further with their smitten PDA with her wearing a black baseball cap that read 'Kiss' - a piece of merchandise from Harry's up and coming tour.

Despite Harry and Zoe not confirming they're engaged, although we think the huge diamond is verification enough, the singer has recently spoken up about his change of attitude towards relationships.

Talking about his song 'American Girls' on his new album, he admitted that he wasn't interested in marriage until he really took the time to reflect on this life.

Zoe Kravitz is said to have been with Harry Styles since March 2025. Picture: Getty

Harry said: "Having the time to stop and assess like all of it and really look at my life from like a bird's eye view and go like 'what do I actually want in my life?' Like I have all these things around me all the time. It's hard to pull those things in without making space for them.

"If you're like touring all the time and you're doing this all the time and all these things, there's no space to really choose. I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about okay in five years what do I want my life to look like."

Harry, 32, and Zoe, 37, first sparked dating rumours when they were pictured in Rome in 2025 looking very cosy.

READ MORE: