Who is Harry Styles's girlfriend? Zoe Kravitz's age, famous dad and career explained

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have called each other 'soulmates'. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Harry Styles and girlfriend Zoe Kravitz have been dating since the summer of 2025 - here's everything you need to know about her plus their relationship timeline so far.

Harry Styles is firmly back on people's radars with his fresh music album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally and an upcoming world tour Together, Together, kicking off this spring.

The Grammy-winning artist, 32, thrilled fans with his comeback after three years of keeping his talent and personal life on the down low.

But what has Harry been up to during his hiatus? Falling in love, apparently, as the British pop star has a famous Hollywood girlfriend behind-the-scenes.

While the pair have kept their relationship low-key so far, it seems their romance could become more public as she reveals her plans to join him on his mega tour in 2026.

Here's everything we know about Harry's new girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, from her age and famous dad to her glittering Hollywood career and high-profile exes.

Who is Harry Styles's girlfriend Zoë Kravitz?

Name: Zoë Isabella Kravitz

Age: 37

From: Los Angeles, California but lives in Brooklyn, New York

Job: Actress, singer and filmmaker

Instagram: @zoeisabellakravitz

Zoë was born in LA on 1st December 1988, where she began her glittering career in Hollywood. She's a creative soul with many talents, turning her hand to acting and directing but also singing on pop tracks with musicians from Miley Cyrus and Janelle Monáe to will.i.am.

The American star has also featured in a string of famous films and TV shows, and has achieved iconic status in the fashion industry. To top it off, she was named as one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2022.

What films and TV shows has Zoë Kravitz been in?

Zoë's breakout role as an actress came when she signed up to play Angel Salvadore (Tempest) in the smash-hit superhero movie X-Men: First Class (2011).

She's also appeared in a string of action blockbusters including Divergent (2014–2016), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), fantasy film series Fantastic Beasts (2016–2018) and The Batman (2022).

TV fans will know Zoë as Bonnie Carlson from the hit HBO drama Big Little Lies, starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

She made her directorial debut in 2024 with the psychological thriller film Blink Twice, which she also produced, featuring Channing Tatum and Christian Slater.

Zoë's dad is famous US musician Lenny Kravitz. Picture: Getty

Who is Zoë Kravitz's famous mum and dad?

You might recognise Zoë Kravitz's dad – he's the American singer, musician, songwriter, record producer and actor known as Lenny Kravitz.

The Grammy-award winner, 61, shot to fame for his unique sound, blending rock, funk, reggae, hard rock, soul, and R&B together to make chart-topping tracks including It Ain't Over 'til It's Over (1991), Are You Gonna Go My Way (1993), Fly Away (1998) and American Woman (1999).

He also starred in the first two instalments of The Hunger Games, proving his daughter shares his talents.

As for Zoë's mum Lisa Bonet, she's also an actress, best known for playing Denise Huxtable in the sitcom The Cosby Show and has appeared in films Enemy of the State (1998) and High Fidelity (2000).

Lenny and Lisa tied the knot in 1987 and went on to have one child – Zoë – before their divorce in 1993.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's relationship

Zoë and Harry were first spotted hanging out together back in August 2025.

The loved-up pair have since been snapped enjoying romantic dates in Italy after the pop star relocated there for some down time last summer.

A source told People in December last year: "Harry's been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year.

"Zoë has joined him several times since late summer... They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life. They have great chemistry."

Another said to Page Six the actress has been telling her friends that Harry was "her soulmate", hinting at just how close the couple have become.

The Aperture singer is just about to go on tour with his latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally and rumours claim his girlfriend Zoë will join him on as many dates as she can.

One insider told People: "They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up. When it makes sense, she may join him on tour."

While a second added: "They seem very serious and focused on prioritising time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy."

Zoë has dated several high-profile stars in the past. She was famously engaged to Channing Tatum up until late 2024, was married to actor Karl Glusman, divorcing in 2021, and has been in relationships with actors Chris Pine and Penn Badgley.

