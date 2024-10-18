Harry Styles says he "will always miss" One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in emotional tribute

Harry Styles has remembered his friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Harry Styles has broken his silence following the death of his friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Harry Styles, 30, has taken to social media to remember Liam Payne, his friend and One Direction bandmate, who died on Wednesday.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31-years-old in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from the third floor of a hotel, with the One Direction boys releasing a joint statement on Thursday evening saying they are "completely devastated".

Now, Harry Styles - who performed alongside Liam and Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan for years during the height of their fame in the boyband- has broken his silence on the tragic news.

In his statement, shared on social media late on Thursday evening, Harry said he "will always" miss his friend.

Harry's full statement and tribute to Liam reads: "I am truly devastated by Liam's passing.

"His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.

"My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did. - Harry".

Harry Styles and Liam Payne first met in 2010 on The X Factor when they were put into a boyband together along with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. Picture: Getty

This comes just minutes after One Direction posted a joint statement, which read: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have also released their own personal tributes to Liam, reflecting on their bond and brotherhood while in the band and afterwards.

Louis' statement reads: "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

"I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

"Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band."

One Direction's Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

He went on: "And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

"A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well."

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have spoken out following the death of Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Zayn shared a message on social media which reads: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

He added: “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f**ks about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, [laughing emoji] I always secretly respected you for it.”

"[I] can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”