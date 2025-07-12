Harry Styles, aged 15, performs as a wedding singer in rare unearthed video

12 July 2025, 15:08

A resurfaced YouTube clip captures the 15-year-old fronting his school band, White Eskimo, offering a rare window into his life before The X Factor changed everything.
By Giorgina Hamilton

A resurfaced video reveals the pop superstar’s early charm as he belts out 'Summer of 69' at a Cheshire wedding reception.

Harry Styles was once an unknown 15-year-old from Cheshire singing at local weddings.

A resurfaced YouTube clip captures the 15-year-old fronting his school band, White Eskimo, offering a rare window into his life before The X Factor changed everything.

Filmed in 2009, the footage shows a confident young Harry singing Bryan Adams' 'Summer of ’69', his stage presence already unmistakable despite the modest venue.

At the time, Harry was still a student at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where he balanced his love for music with weekend shifts at a local bakery.

He formed White Eskimo with classmates Will Sweeny (drums), Nick Clough (bass), and Haydn Morris (guitar) — and the group often played school gigs, pubs, and weddings.

Just over a year later, Harry Styles would audition solo for The X Factor, only to be placed into a newly formed group by Simon Cowell.
Filmed in 2009, the footage shows a confident young Harry belting out 'Summer of ’69'
He formed White Eskimo with classmates Will Sweeny (drums), Nick Clough (bass), and Haydn Morris (guitar)
Just over a year later, he would audition solo for The X Factor, only to be placed into a newly formed group by Simon Cowell — a five-piece that became One Direction.

The band would go on to become one of the best-selling boybands of all time, shifting over 70 million records worldwide before disbanding in 2016.

This wedding video captures the raw energy of a self-assured teenager, hinting at the stage presence that would soon propel him to fame.

While gigging locally, Harry also held typical teenage jobs, earning £6 per hour at the W. Mandeville Bakery in his hometown of Holmes Chapel, alongside his music rehearsals.

In April 2010, roughly a year after the wedding performance, 16-year-old Harry stepped onto The X Factor stage—unaware he was about to trade small-town gigs for global stardom.

Harry Styles performs at wedding party

In July 2010, on the Judges’ Houses stage in Marbella, they suggested Harry, along with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, form a group – later named One Direction.
Originally choosing Train’s 'Hey, Soul Sister' for his audition, Styles was encouraged by Simon Cowell to perform something with more vocal range.

Harry took the advice and switched to Stevie Wonder’s 'Isn’t She Lovely,' impressing the judges with his smooth tone and relaxed stage presence, earning him a spot at Bootcamp.

Harry advanced to Bootcamp but was ultimately cut from the 'Boys' category. Still, Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger saw potential in Harry, just not as a solo act.

Harry Styles performing with Shania Twain in 2022.
Harry Styles has become one of the world’s most successful pop artists, earning six Grammy nominations and three wins (pictured in 2023)
In July 2010, on the Judges’ Houses stage in Marbella, they suggested Harry, along with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, form a group – later named One Direction.

The newly formed band gave their first performance with an acoustic rendition of Natalie Imbruglia’s 'Torn' — a moment that quickly struck a chord with fans and judges alike.

Cowell later reflected that their presence was "confident, fun, like a gang of friends, and kind of fearless."

Though One Direction finished third in the 2010 series, public support was overwhelming. Within weeks, Syco Music signed them for around £2 million.

Harry Styles On Heart London Breakfast!

Harry Styles has since become a solo star in his own right.
One Direction became a global phenomenon. Their debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful' and album Up All Night both hit number one in the US and UK.

Over five albums—including Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, and Made in the A.M.—they sold over 70 million records worldwide and sold out stadiums across continents.

Since going solo in 2017, Harry Styles has become one of the world’s most successful pop artists, earning six Grammy nominations and three wins, including Album of the Year for Harry’s House in 2023.

Harry Styles’ early performances with White Eskimo at local weddings were just the beginning of a remarkable rise to international stardom.

